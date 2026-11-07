JXC Model Launches Licensed 1:64 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX RC Drift Car

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2026 2:57 am - JXC Model has officially released the licensed Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 1:64 RC Drift Car. Built with proportional 4WD controls, the micro-scale model delivers tabletop counter-steer drifting for distributors and hobbyists.

SHANTOU, CHINA - JXC Model Technology, an ISO 9001-certified RC car manufacturer, has officially announced the global release of its newly launched EVO6409 1:64 Licensed Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX RC Drift Car. Manufactured under official license from Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, this micro-scale RC drifter brings authentic Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) rally-inspired design directly to tabletop environments.

Designed for distributors, hobby shops, and desktop RC enthusiasts, the 1:64 scale Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX offers precision micro-engineering in an ultra-compact 73.7 mm chassis. Equipped with a 4WD drivetrain, proportional steering, proportional throttle controls, and multi-speed modes, the model delivers smooth indoor slide control across smooth desk surfaces, tile floors, or compact tabletop tracks without requiring dedicated circuit setups.

"Our goal with the EVO6409 is to bridge the gap between static diecast collectors and active RC drifting," said a spokesperson for JXC Model Technology. "By securing official licensing from Mitsubishi Motors and packing full proportional 4WD drift capabilities into a 1:64 palm-sized footprint, we give hobbyists and retail partners a high-demand product built specifically for modern desk-bound driving and short-video social engagement."

Key Features & Technical Highlights:

- Official Mitsubishi Licensing: Carries official Mitsubishi Motors brand packaging, authentic body lines, and scale decal details.

- Ultra-Compact 1:64 Scale: Measuring just 73.7 mm in length for smooth drifting on desks, tables, or counter spaces.

- Proportional 4WD Drift System: High-precision throttle and steering response for true counter-steer drift maneuvers.

- Rechargeable Battery & USB Charging: Provides 25 to 30 minutes of continuous run time per charge via standard 5V USB connection.

- Retail & Collector Positioning: Graded 14+ precision scale model suitable for diecast display cases and interactive retail counter demos.

The EVO6409 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 1:64 RC Drift Car is available for global wholesale orders, B2B distribution, and sample evaluations directly through the JXC Model official website.

About JXC Model Technology:

Established in 2015 and based in Shantou, China, JXC Model Technology is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer specializing in micro-scale RC crawlers, drift cars, and licensed remote-control vehicles. JXC Model supplies hobby distributors, OEM partners, and retail stores across more than 45 countries worldwide.