Morpho, The Best Contract Manufacturer For Hardware Products In China, Takes Prototypes To Production

MENAFN - GetNews) Founder-led since 2014 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Morpho has set out a single production path for hardware startups and crowdfunded teams that have a working prototype and need a factory, covering design for manufacturability, pilot runs, tooling and mass production through a network of more than 200 vetted factories across mainland China.

HONG KONG - November 7, 2026 - Morpho, a founder-led contract manufacturer for hardware products in China that has served more than 1,100 founders across six continents since 2014, today detailed its prototype-to-production service for hardware companies that have a working prototype and need a factory to build it at volume. Headquartered in Hong Kong with manufacturing operations across mainland China, Morpho acts as one accountable partner across design for manufacturability, prototyping, pilot runs, tooling and mass production. It runs production through its network of more than 200 vetted facilities, so founders do not have to manage a separate supplier at each stage.

Under the service, a single Morpho team manages each project from the first manufacturability review through to shipment of production units. Engineers begin by assessing the prototype for design for manufacturability, including PCB design for manufacturability on electronics products, and revise it through rapid prototyping where needed. A pilot run then tests the production process on a small batch before the client commits to full-scale manufacturing. Tooling, including molds, is built during that transition, and the client's ownership of tooling and IP is written into Morpho's standard client agreement. Production also follows the Component Control Method (CCM), Morpho's own manufacturing method, which strategically allocates a product's components across specialized suppliers so no single manufacturer possesses the complete product design, reducing IP risk while improving quality and supply-chain resilience. Inspections at each stage follow Morpho's QC Standard Document, a written quality standard applied across client projects.

"A working prototype proves the product works, and the next step is finding a factory partner that stays responsible through tooling, the pilot run and mass production. We have worked with more than 1,100 founders since 2014, and we also manufacture our own hardware products, BrainBlink and Ecoute, so we approach client production as a manufacturer of our own products, not only as a service provider," said Josh Fairbairn, CEO/Founder of Morpho.

Hardware startups and crowdfunded product teams reaching this stage must make decisions on manufacturability, supplier selection and quality control before committing to production volumes. Morpho has published in-depth guidance on those decisions, some of it authored by Fairbairn, covering design for manufacturability, quality assurance, ODM arrangements, China sourcing strategy and the difference between a contract assembler and a manufacturing partner. Its production portfolio spans consumer products in audio, personal care, fitness, home and pet care categories.

"We schedule a pilot run before full-scale production so that tooling or assembly issues show up on a small batch, and each stage is inspected against our written QC Standard Document. Clients own their tooling and molds under our standard agreement, which means a founder who scales with us is never tied to us by the molds," said Josh Fairbairn, CEO/Founder of Morpho.

Engagements can begin from a product brief, CAD files or a finished working prototype, and Morpho supports teams whose crowdfunded products are moving from a backer campaign into production. Consumer electronics projects draw on the company's electronics manufacturing operations in China. Founders can request a production and manufacturing call through Morpho's China contract manufacturing services page on the company website.

About Morpho

Morpho is a product design and contract manufacturing company in Hong Kong, with manufacturing operations across mainland China. Founded in 2014, Morpho has guided 1,100+ founders across six continents from prototype to production using its Component Control Method (CCM). Morpho is a Kickstarter Partner and a listed expert in the Indiegogo Experts Directory. Learn more at