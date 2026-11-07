Simple Online Visa Application To Indonesia: SPUN Global Platform Serves All Nationalities

MENAFN - GetNews) SPUN Global assists travelers of all nationalities with Indonesian visas, subject to eligibility rules. Travelers can apply for visit visas including the e-VOA, the C1 Single Entry Tourist Visa and the D1/D2 multiple-entry visas, and for Limited Stay Permits (ITAS) such as the Remote Worker ITAS (E33G), Second Home ITAS (E33) and Working ITAS (E23). The platform reports more than 20,000 approved applications.

JAKARTA, Indonesia - November 7, 2026 - SPUN Global, a digital visa platform operated by PT Solutopia Untuk Nusantara, today detailed how travelers of all nationalities can complete a simple online visa application to Indonesia, from a 30-day e-VOA to a Second Home ITAS of up to five years. The service spares applicants from guessing which visa fits their purpose or checking several official websites for current rules. The Jakarta-based company is backed by Kopital Venture, Iterative, Antler, Genesia Ventures and Spiral Ventures, and covers 400+ visa types, including outbound visas to 95+ countries for Indonesian travelers, with partners such as Klook, Trip, Traveloka and tiket.

Indonesia's visa categories carry different conditions. The visit visa many travelers still know by its old name, 211A, now appears as C1, per the official visa index. A C1 tourist or C2 business visa requires no sponsor for most applicants, while the C6 social, C10 event speaker and C11 exhibitor visas each require one.

On SPUN Global, applicants create an account, upload documents for AI-powered checking backed by human visa experts, and track status in real time. Each product page lists requirements and current pricing, and several visa types run fully online with no embassy visit. At the time of writing, processing runs one to three working days for the e-VOA and 10 to 14 working days for the C1 Single Entry Tourist Visa.

"Our AI tools and visa experts compare each document with the published requirements before submission, and the decision itself always stays with the immigration authority," said Christa Sabathaly, co-founder and chief executive officer of SPUN Global.

The C2 business visa covers meetings and negotiations, including eligible content-creation activities with the required supporting documents, and the C6 visa covers social and cultural activities such as exchange programs and volunteering. Film production crews apply for the C14 filming visa, for which permits from the relevant ministries remain mandatory. Repeat visitors can choose a D1 or D2 multiple-entry visa for several trips over a longer validity. SPUN Global also books the biometric appointment that visa extensions require.

For longer stays, SPUN Global handles Limited Stay Permits. Foreign nationals working remotely for a company outside Indonesia can apply for the Remote Worker ITAS (E33G), requiring proof of income of at least USD 60,000 a year. The Second Home ITAS (E33) covers extended stays under that scheme, the Working ITAS (E23) covers employees of Indonesian companies, and Spouse and Investor ITAS cover foreign spouses and eligible investors.

"A speaker and an exhibitor at the same conference need different visas, C10 and C11, and both must provide documents from the organizer. We publish those requirements on each product page so a traveler from any country can see what applies before paying," said Christa Sabathaly.

The platform supports seven languages. SPUN Global offers a money-back guarantee, subject to its applicable terms and conditions, with details in its published refund policy. Visa decisions remain with Indonesian immigration authorities.

About SPUN Global

SPUN Global is registered and holds the relevant permits as a travel agency and visa services provider in Indonesia. It is also listed with PSE Komdigi, the country's electronic system provider registry. Foreign nationals use it for a simple online visa application to Indonesia, while Indonesian travelers use it for outbound visas to destinations including Japan, South Korea, China and the Schengen Area. It serves corporate, education and travel industry clients through its business visa platform.