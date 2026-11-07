Atlas Mortgage Group Highlights Non-QM, Bank Statement, And DSCR Lending Focus In Kansas City

Kansas City, MO - November 7, 2026 - Atlas Mortgage Group, LLC (NMLS 2553297), a Kansas City mortgage brokerage led by partners Bryce Warnock (NMLS 1012678) and Tyson Holden (NMLS 2175572), is emphasizing Non-QM mortgage solutions for self-employed borrowers and real estate investors across the Kansas City metro.

As a broker with access to more than 20 wholesale lenders, Atlas helps clients compare financing paths that fall outside standard agency underwriting. That includes bank statement loans for business owners whose tax returns do not reflect cash flow, and DSCR loans for investors where rental income supports the property payment.

"The borrowers who need us most are often the ones who get stuck in a conventional checklist," said Bryce Warnock, Senior Mortgage Broker and Partner. "Non-QM lets us match real-world income and investment scenarios to lenders who actually want those files."

Tyson Holden, Senior Mortgage Broker and Partner, added: "Through our convenient online booking system, clients can schedule a personalized consultation to explore Non-QM mortgage solutions tailored to their unique financial situations. Whether you're self-employed, a real estate investor, or have income that doesn't fit traditional lending guidelines, we help you understand your options, identify potential solutions, and determine the best path forward. Our goal is to make your first conversation clear, informative, and focused on helping you achieve your homeownership or investment goals. We've been able to help multiple borrowers with these new lending avenues."

Atlas Mortgage Group does not fund loans. The firm shops wholesale lender guidelines for each scenario. This release does not quote interest rates or guarantee approval.

About Atlas Mortgage Group

Atlas Mortgage Group, LLC is a mortgage broker based at 601 E 63rd St, Ste 449, Kansas City, MO 64110. Licensed in Missouri, Kansas, and Wyoming. Learn more at , explore Non-QM, bank statement, and DSCR loan pages, or call 816-256-8500.

Media contact

Bryce Warnock

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· 816-256-8500

Atlas Mortgage Group, LLC | NMLS 2553297 | Bryce Warnock NMLS 1012678 | Tyson Holden NMLS 2175572 | Equal Housing Opportunity. Licensed in Missouri, Kansas, and Wyoming. Atlas is a mortgage broker and does not fund loans. This is not a commitment to lend.