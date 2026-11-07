New National Directory Helps Families Find Treatment For Adderall, Ketamine And Sleeping Pill Addiction

MENAFN - GetNews)"Prescription Drug Addiction Treatment launch graphic:“Now Live - Find treatment for Adderall, ketamine and sleeping pill addiction in every state.”"Prescription Drug Addiction Treatment launches a free directory of rehab and detox programs for prescription stimulants, ketamine and sedative sleep medications in every state

Greensboro, NC - November 7, 2026 - Prescription Drug Addiction Treatment today launched a free national directory that helps people find rehab and detox programs for addiction to non-opioid prescription drugs, including Adderall and other prescription stimulants, ketamine, and Ambien and other sleeping pills. The site lists more than 20,000 treatment programs drawn from the SAMHSA National Directory of Substance Use Treatment Facilities and public business data, with distances from cities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Most addiction resources are built around alcohol and opioids. People struggling with stimulants, ketamine or sedative sleep medications often have a harder time finding programs that fit, partly because there is no FDA-approved medication for stimulant or ketamine use disorder and treatment depends on the right therapies. The directory organizes programs by the services that matter for these drugs, such as contingency management and the Matrix Model for stimulants, dual-diagnosis care for ketamine, and medically managed detox for sleeping pills.

What the directory offers

Visitors can search Adderall rehab and detox, stimulant rehab for Ritalin, Concerta, Vyvanse and Dexedrine, ketamine addiction treatment, and Ambien and sleeping pill rehab by state and city. Each city page lists the nearest programs with distances, the levels of care available nearby, and local and state resources such as county health departments and drug courts.

The site also publishes plain-language guides sourced from the FDA, NIDA, SAMHSA and the DEA, covering questions like whether gabapentin is addictive, how doctors usually taper Lyrica and Ambien, what stimulant withdrawal looks like, and how major commercial insurers cover treatment.

“People misusing Adderall, ketamine or sleeping pills often don't think of themselves as needing rehab, and when they do look, most of what they find is built for opioids,” said a spokesperson for Prescription Drug Addiction Treatment.“We built this so someone in any town can see the closest programs that treat their drug and call for help in one step.”

The directory includes a free, confidential helpline available 24/7 for people who want help comparing programs and checking insurance coverage. The site provides general information and is not medical advice; people should not stop or change a prescribed medication without talking to their prescriber. Anyone in crisis can call or text 988.

About Prescription Drug Addiction Treatment

Prescription Drug Addiction Treatment is an independent national directory of rehab and detox programs for non-opioid prescription drug addiction, covering Adderall and other prescription stimulants, ketamine, and Ambien and other sleeping pills. Listings combine federal SAMHSA treatment data with public business information, and guides are written from federal health agency sources.