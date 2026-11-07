Guardian Roofing Donates To Children's Nonprofit To Build Protective Roofs

MENAFN - GetNews) Every Roof Guardian Roofing Sells In Raleigh And Charlotte Contributes To Safe Housing For Children In Need Through Many Hopes

RALEIGH, N.C. - November 7, 2026 - Guardian Roofing, a locally owned roofing contractor serving North Carolina areas such as Raleigh and Charlotte, along with Tennessee, has announced its annual donation to Many Hopes, a U. S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 39-2067502), through which every roof the company sells contributes to providing safe housing for children in need.

Many Hopes focuses on children who have experienced trafficking, slavery, sexual abuse, or abandonment, working to move them out of those circumstances and into stable, supported lives. The organization's programs center on safe homes, education, and community development, with the long-term goal of helping children to grow into adults who can drive positive change in their own communities.

"Every roof we install is already protecting a family, and now it also helps protect a child somewhere who has no one looking out for them," said River Mark, Owner of Guardian Roofing. "That connection between what we do every day and something this meaningful is exactly the kind of company we want to be."

About:

Guardian Roofing, founded in 2021, is a locally owned and operated roofing contractor serving the Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina markets as well as Tennessee. The company holds a CertainTeed ShingleMasterPREMIER certification and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Guardian Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services, including installation, repair, and replacement.

For more information, visit yourguardianroofer.

LIC: L.87808