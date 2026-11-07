The Yacht Club Indonesia, A Luxury Yacht Charter Indonesia Specialist, Offers Samsara Samudra For Raja Ampat Private Charters And Shared Cabin Voyages

MENAFN - GetNews) Six suites for up to 12 guests, an indoor spa treatment room, and dive guides on board, sailing Raja Ampat from November to April.

BALI, Indonesia - November 7, 2026 - The Yacht Club Indonesia (TYCI), a luxury yacht charter Indonesia platform, offers Samsara Samudra, a 42-metre luxury phinisi, for private charters and shared cabin voyages in Raja Ampat. Custom-built in 2022 for the Samsara Collection, she also sails Komodo National Park, and the Spice Islands, and is a sister vessel to Samsara Ubud, a Michelin Key property.

In Raja Ampat, Samsara Samudra embarks from Sorong, with a minimum stay of five nights and a best season from November to April. The region's highlights include more than 1,200 fish species, 550 coral types, six of the seven sea turtle species, cave paintings, WWII wrecks and Wayag.

Komodo National Park is reached from Labuan Bajo or Serangan (Bali), with a minimum stay of three nights and a best season from April to November, and its highlights include Rinca's dragons, Gili Lawa Darat, and Pink Beach. The Spice Islands are reached through Ambon or Maumere, with a minimum stay of five nights and a best season from October to April, taking in Banda Neira, its forts, and its nutmeg plantations.

"Samsara Samudra brings the feeling of a boutique hotel to the sea," said Charles, Co-Founder of The Yacht Club Indonesia. "From her Indonesian timber interiors to the unhurried pace of every voyage, she is designed around time and connection."

About The Yacht Club Indonesia

The Yacht Club Indonesia is a luxury yacht specialist dedicated to showcasing Indonesia through exceptional sea experiences. The platform connects international travelers with a curated portfolio of more than 40 luxury and ultra-luxury yachts across the Indonesian archipelago. Combining access to unique vessels with deep local destination knowledge, TYCI creates tailored journeys across Indonesia's most remarkable sailing regions, including Raja Ampat, Komodo National Park, Bali, and beyond. Whether through a private yacht charter, a diving expedition, an individual cabin voyage, or a bespoke island journey, The Yacht Club Indonesia helps travelers discover Indonesia from a different perspective: the ultimate comfort at sea.