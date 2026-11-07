Hello Flores Offers The Classic Schooner Mutiara Laut For Komodo Yacht Cruises, From Shared Cabin Trips To Private Charters

MENAFN - GetNews) 46-meter two-masted sailing yacht with seven cabins, built in the image of an 18th-century North Atlantic schooner, bookable as a shared cabin trip or a private charter.

BALI - November 7, 2026 - Hello Flores, a Komodo National Park yacht and liveaboard booking platform founded in 2018, offers Mutiara Laut, a 46-meter classic schooner with seven en-suite cabins, for shared cabin trips and private charters. Sailing from Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, the yacht suits couples on shared departures and groups on private charters.

Built in Pagatan, South Kalimantan, from hand-selected ironwood, Mutiara Laut was constructed in the style of an 18th-century North Atlantic schooner and traditional phinisi, carrying two masts and seven sails with interiors that feature Indonesian heritage details. It made its maiden voyage in October 2010 and was refitted in 2023.

Shared spaces include a fully air-conditioned indoor lounge and an open deck with an alfresco dining area. Snorkeling, kayaking, and diving with professional dive guides fill the days, and an onboard chef prepares local dishes.

"Mutiara Laut gives travelers a way to see Komodo under sail, with the character of a classic schooner and the comfort of a private cabin," said Charles, Co-Founder of Hello Flores.

On a shared cabin trip, guests reserve a private cabin and join other travelers at a per-person price covering the cabin, three meals a day, a local guide, Komodo National Park entrance fees, snorkeling gear, and boat transfers. A private charter gives one group the whole yacht at a per-boat price, with a customizable route.

A sample 6-day Komodo National Park itinerary with Mutiara Laut starts and ends in Labuan Bajo, with stops at Sebayur, Gili Banta, Gili Lawa Darat, and Gili Lawa Laut, Manta Point, the Taka Makassar sandbar, a trek on Padar Island, Pink Beach, and Rinca Island, where guests can see Komodo dragons, though weather and sea conditions can alter the route. For shorter trips, Hello Flores's sample Komodo itineraries range from three to five days.

Details of the yacht are on the Mutiara Laut liveaboard page, and a guest's account of a shared cruise is in this Mutiara Laut review. To compare Komodo yachts in either format, travelers send their dates and preferences by email or WhatsApp, and the Hello Flores team replies within 24 hours with boat options and a tailored itinerary. Hello Flores recommends traveling from May to August, with April and September suiting travelers who prefer fewer crowds.

About Hello Flores

Hello Flores is a yacht booking platform specializing in Komodo National Park, Indonesia. Founded in 2018. Hello Flores connects travelers with a collection of 50+ yachts and liveaboards, from affordable shared trips to private charters for families and groups. The platform combines a broad selection of yachts with local destination knowledge and personalized booking support, making Komodo yacht cruises accessible to solo travelers, couples, families, and groups alike.