Simply Wired Electrical Strengthens Fort Lauderdale Presence With Established Local Business Address

MENAFN - GetNews)"Recent electrical work by Simply Wired Electrical"Simply Wired Electrical establishes a business address at 1821 SW 23rd Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312, strengthening its presence as a local electrician serving residential and commercial customers across South Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – November 7, 2026 - Simply Wired Electrical, an electrical services company serving Fort Lauderdale and surrounding South Florida communities, has established a physical business address at 1821 SW 23rd Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. The transition from a service-area business to a publicly listed local address reinforces the company's presence in the Fort Lauderdale electrical services market. The development also makes its business location information more accessible to homeowners and commercial property owners seeking a local electrician for electrical installations, repairs, and system upgrades.

The establishment of a physical business address represents an important step in the company's local operations. Previously identified primarily through its service coverage across South Florida, Simply Wired Electrical now maintains a specific Fort Lauderdale business address associated with its electrical services. For customers searching online for an electrician Fort Lauderdale residents and businesses can contact, the updated business information provides a clearer connection between the company and the community it serves.

"Establishing a physical business address in Fort Lauderdale reflects our commitment to being an accessible local electrician for the communities we serve," said Randall Adams, Owner and Founder of Simply Wired Electrical. "We understand that homeowners and businesses want to find an electrician they can rely on for electrical repairs, installations, and upgrades. Our business address strengthens our local presence while allowing us to continue serving customers throughout South Florida."

Fort Lauderdale's residential neighborhoods, commercial buildings, and waterfront properties have varied electrical requirements, ranging from routine repairs to substantial infrastructure improvements. Simply Wired Electrical addresses these needs through residential and commercial electrical services designed to support electrical safety, functionality, and property improvements.

Residential electrical services include electrical troubleshooting, wiring installations, circuit repairs, outlet replacements, and electrical work associated with home renovations. The company's electricians assist homeowners with identifying electrical problems, upgrading existing systems, and completing installations required for remodeling and property improvement projects.

For commercial customers, Simply Wired Electrical provides electrical wiring, lighting installations, electrical repairs, and system modifications. These services support businesses and property managers undertaking renovations, equipment installations, and electrical maintenance projects. The company's commercial electrical work addresses the operational requirements of various business properties throughout the Fort Lauderdale area.

Electrical panel upgrades and replacements are another part of the company's service offerings. Existing panels may require evaluation when property owners install additional appliances, expand electrical systems, or encounter issues involving electrical capacity. Simply Wired Electrical performs panel installations and upgrades to accommodate changing electrical requirements.

The company also provides electric vehicle charger installation services for residential and commercial properties. Its electricians evaluate existing electrical infrastructure and perform installations to support electric vehicle charging equipment, helping property owners incorporate charging capabilities into their electrical systems.

For waterfront homes and properties, Simply Wired Electrical offers dock electrical services, including dock lighting installations and electrical system repairs. These services address the specialized electrical requirements of marine-adjacent structures commonly found throughout Fort Lauderdale and surrounding coastal communities.

Additional services include landscape lighting, electrical code corrections, and emergency electrical repairs. These capabilities allow the company to assist customers with both planned electrical improvements and unexpected electrical problems. For residents searching for an electrician near me in Fort Lauderdale, the company's established business address provides an identifiable local connection alongside its existing service coverage.

Led by Randall Adams, who has more than 15 years of electrical industry experience, Simply Wired Electrical continues to serve Fort Lauderdale and surrounding South Florida communities, including Hollywood, Pompano Beach, and Miami. Establishing its physical business address supports the company's ongoing efforts to maintain an accessible presence in its primary service region.

Homeowners, commercial property managers, and businesses seeking information about electrical services in Fort Lauderdale can contact Simply Wired Electrical at (954) 466-0475 or visit the company's website.

About Simply Wired Electrical

Simply Wired Electrical is a residential and commercial Fort Lauderdale electrician servicing Florida communities. Led by founder and owner Randall Adams, the company provides electrical repairs, wiring installations, panel upgrades, electric vehicle charger installations, dock electrical work, and lighting solutions. Its electricians work on residential renovations, commercial electrical projects, and ongoing electrical maintenance requirements. Simply Wired Electrical maintains a business address at 1821 SW 23rd Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312, serving property owners throughout the region.

More Information

To learn more about Simply Wired Electrical, its Fort Lauderdale business location, and available electrical services, please visit the website at