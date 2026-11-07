Flamingo Las Vegas Records Most Violent Offenses Among 60 Las Vegas Casinos, Study Finds

MENAFN - GetNews) A 21-month analysis of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department data identified 2,222 violent offenses reported at 60 casinos. Flamingo Las Vegas recorded the most, with 89.

Las Vegas, NV - November 7, 2026 - Benson & Bingham released a study in partnership with data visualization firm 1Point21 Interactive examining violent crime at 60 casinos across Las Vegas. Using Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department data from Jan. 1, 2025, through Sept. 20, 2026, the analysis found 2,222 violent offenses reported at casinos, with Flamingo Las Vegas recording the most. The study also reviewed Clark County civil negligence claims and Google safety reviews.

Key Findings



Flamingo Las Vegas recorded the most violent offenses at 89, followed by Caesars Palace (81), Encore Las Vegas (75), and Bellagio Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas (63 each).

Simple assault accounted for 83.2% of casino offenses. Aggravated assault made up 4.5%, compared with 12.2% at non-gambling locations.

Boulder Station Hotel & Casino ranked 17th with 41 offenses but had the highest shares of aggravated assault (14.6%) and robbery (12.2%) among the top 25 casinos.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas had the most civil negligence claims (49), followed by MGM Grand Las Vegas (44). Ninety-one percent of claims involved premises liability. OYO Hotel and Casino had the highest unfavorable Google safety review share (83%), while South Point had the highest favorable share (59%).



“Most violent incidents at Las Vegas casinos are simple assaults, but they occur steadily,” said a Senior Researcher with 1Point21 Interactive.“What stands out is how differently properties rank across police reports, lawsuits and guest reviews, which suggests each data set captures a different side of guest safety.”

Why This Matters for Guest Safety in Las Vegas

With an average of 106 violent offenses reported at casino locations each month, the findings give visitors, operators and officials a clearer picture of where incidents concentrate and which offenses are most common.

Thirty-one of the 60 casinos also had at least one negligence claim filed during the study period. The large share of premises liability claims highlights how property conditions and security factor into guest safety. Claims are allegations and do not establish fault.

Methodology

The study used LVMPD open data from Jan. 1, 2025, through Sept. 20, 2026, filtered to violent crimes with a location type of gambling facility, casino, or racetrack. Offenses inside a casino's OpenStreetMap property boundary or within a 50-meter buffer were assigned to that casino. Offenses farther away were manually reviewed and assigned to the nearest casino only when no other casino was close. Downtown, generally only offenses inside property boundaries were counted. Civil claims came from Clark County's 8th Judicial District Court, and Google safety review percentages were collected in October 2026.

View the full study, including an interactive map, here:

About Benson & Bingham

Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers is a Nevada personal injury firm with offices in Las Vegas, Summerlin, Henderson, Reno, and Carson City, handling hotel and casino injuries, car accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, and workers' compensation cases. The firm has recovered more than $600 million for clients, and its attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Martindale-Hubbell. If you or a loved one was injured in Nevada, contact Benson & Bingham at (702) 382-9797 or visit their website for a free consultation.