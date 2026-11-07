Crashes Near NYC Schools Killed 76 People And Injured 27,518 Since 2021

MENAFN - GetNews) A new analysis of more than five years of police-reported crash data identifies the New York City school zones with the most crashes during school hours, led by a Brooklyn career and technical high school with 197 crashes.

New York, NY - November 11, 2026 - Abaev Law Firm released a study examining crashes near New York City public schools during weekday school hours. Using police-reported crash data from 2021 through May 2026, the analysis found 58,312 crashes in the areas surrounding 1,369 school buildings. Those crashes resulted in 27,518 injuries and 76 fatalities, and pedestrians accounted for 53 of the deaths.

Key Findings



George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education in Brooklyn recorded the most crashes of any school, with 197 crashes and 61 injuries.

Rose Hill Pre-K Center in the Bronx ranked second with 186 crashes and recorded 114 injuries, the most of any school in the top 10.

Brooklyn recorded the most school-zone crashes of any borough, 19,842 across 418 schools, and was home to six of the 10 highest-ranked schools. The other four were in the Bronx.

Manhattan had the highest average at 62 crashes per school, compared with 14 per school on Staten Island. Pedestrians suffered 7,766 injuries and 53 fatalities in school zones, and 50 schools recorded at least one fatal pedestrian crash.



“The schools at the top of this list sit in some of the city's busiest areas, where students arrive and leave alongside heavy traffic,” said a researcher with data visualization firm 1Point21 Interactive.“Students walking to and from school are among the most vulnerable people on the road, and this data shows exactly where that risk is concentrated.”

Why This Matters for Student Pedestrian Safety

The findings show parents, school administrators, and city officials where crashes cluster during the hours students are traveling. Several of the highest-ranked schools sit in and around Downtown Brooklyn, where heavy traffic and transit crowds overlap with student foot traffic. Risk is also uneven across boroughs; the study noted that Staten Island, which recorded the lowest totals, has the fewest residents of the five boroughs. Pinpointing high-crash schools can help focus measures such as crossing guards, signal timing, and traffic calming where they are most needed.

Methodology

The study used police-reported crash data from New York City and school locations from the NYC Open Data portal. Researchers drew a 0.15-mile radius, roughly three city blocks, around each public school address and counted crashes from January 1, 2021, through May 29, 2026. The analysis included only weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., excluded summer months, and excluded crashes on highways and interstates. Schools sharing an address were combined, resulting in 1,369 unique school buildings.“School zone” is the study's term, not an official designation.

About Abaev Law Firm

Abaev Law Firm is a personal injury firm based in Forest Hills, Queens, that handles car, pedestrian, truck, construction, and wrongful death claims across New York City. Attorney Nissim Abaev has been selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, holds a 10.0 Avvo rating, and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. If you or a loved one has been injured in a crash, contact Abaev Law Firm at (212) 763-7738 for a free consultation.