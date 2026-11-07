MENAFN - GetNews)"“We don't just provide virtual assistants. We provide experienced professionals who help executives lead, businesses grow, and operations run smoothly.” - Teo Adiputra, CEO & Founder, Stealth Agents"Stealth Agents delivers premium executive virtual assistants and dedicated full-time professionals to CEOs, executives, and growing businesses. With a selective hiring process focused on top-tier talent, the company provides high-level administrative, operational, and executive support across healthcare, property management, real estate, legal, finance, technology, and more. Recognized by Forbes Advisor, Stealth Agents prioritizes experienced talent, reliability, and long-term business support.

UNITED STATES - November 7, 2026 - Stealth Agents, a premium executive virtual assistant and remote staffing company, is reinforcing its commitment to providing highly qualified, dedicated professionals for C-suite executives, business owners, and organizations requiring sophisticated administrative and operational support.

With a staffing model centered on selective recruitment, experienced professionals, and full-time assignments, Stealth Agents positions itself as an alternative to traditional virtual assistant providers that focus primarily on entry-level tasks, part-time staffing, or short-term assistance.

The company supports businesses across property management, healthcare, real estate, legal services, financial services, e-commerce, technology, construction, logistics, and other industries.

A Selective Hiring Process Focused on the Top 1% of Talent

Stealth Agents markets its recruiting approach around identifying the top 1% of virtual assistant talent, emphasizing professional experience, communication skills, operational capabilities, and long-term suitability for executive support roles.

The company's described selection process involves reviewing a large applicant pool, evaluating qualifications and relevant experience, conducting interviews and assessments, and narrowing candidates to a small group of finalists before a hiring decision.

Stealth Agents has described a recruiting funnel in which approximately 1,000 applicants are evaluated to identify a small number of finalists, with approximately one candidate ultimately selected.

This selective model is designed to help businesses access professionals capable of handling responsibilities beyond basic task execution.

Rather than emphasizing the volume of available assistants, Stealth Agents prioritizes candidate quality, professional reliability, and alignment with client responsibilities.

Experienced Professionals for CEOs and C-Suite Executives

Stealth Agents focuses on providing dedicated executive assistants and administrative professionals who support senior leadership and business operations.

The company's executive assistant services are designed for founders, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, executive directors, and other decision-makers who require dependable, ongoing support.

Responsibilities may include:



Executive calendar management, inbox oversight, and complex scheduling

Leadership meeting coordination, agendas, minutes, and follow-up

Business operations coordination and process documentation

Project tracking, workflow administration, and cross-functional communication

Executive reporting, research, and presentation preparation

Vendor management, client communications, and stakeholder coordination

CRM management, sales operations, and pipeline administration

Human resources coordination, recruiting support, and onboarding

Administrative oversight and recurring business process management Coordination of internal teams, deadlines, and operational priorities



By assigning dedicated professionals to ongoing responsibilities, Stealth Agents aims to help executives focus more time on strategic planning, leadership, business development, and organizational growth.

Executive Leadership Perspective: Why Experience Matters

"Businesses don't just need someone to complete a list of tasks. They need dependable professionals who understand how executives operate, communicate effectively, manage responsibilities, and help keep an organization running. At Stealth Agents, our focus is on selecting experienced, full-time professionals who can become trusted extensions of our clients' teams. We believe the quality of the person supporting an executive makes a meaningful difference in the quality of the work being delivered." - Teo Adiputra, CEO & Founder, Stealth Agents

The company's leadership emphasizes that executive assistance should be viewed as a long-term operational function rather than a collection of isolated administrative tasks.

Specialized Support Across Multiple Industries

Stealth Agents provides staffing solutions tailored to the operational needs of different business sectors.

Property Management and Real Estate

Property managers, real estate operators, and portfolio management companies can receive assistance with tenant communication, maintenance coordination, leasing administration, vendor scheduling, owner reporting, property management software, and day-to-day portfolio operations.

Healthcare and Medical Administration

Medical practices, clinics, and healthcare organizations can receive nonclinical administrative support for patient scheduling, intake coordination, office workflows, documentation, and medical practice operations, subject to appropriate privacy and security controls.

Legal Services

Law firms and legal service businesses can receive support with client intake, appointment scheduling, case administration, document organization, billing coordination, and legal office operations under appropriate supervision.

Financial Services and Accounting

Accounting firms, consultants, and financial services organizations can receive administrative support for client onboarding, reporting preparation, document coordination, scheduling, and operational workflows.

E-Commerce and Retail

Online retailers and e-commerce operators can receive support with customer service, order management, inventory coordination, vendor communication, marketplace administration, and sales operations.

Technology and SaaS

Technology companies and software businesses can receive assistance with executive operations, CRM administration, project coordination, customer success processes, sales administration, and internal workflows.

Construction, Transportation, and Logistics

Construction companies, transportation providers, and logistics businesses can receive administrative support for project scheduling, dispatch coordination, vendor communication, documentation, customer updates, and operational reporting.

Professional Services and Growing Businesses

Consultancies, agencies, recruiting businesses, and other service organizations can receive dedicated support for executive administration, client management, project coordination, recruiting operations, and business process management.

Independent Industry Recognition

Stealth Agents has received recognition in Forbes Advisor's coverage of virtual assistant services.

The company's internal intelligence audit records a 4.8 out of 5 rating designation from Forbes Advisor, based on its evaluation of virtual assistant providers.

The audit also records favorable commentary about Stealth Agents' affordability and initial sales and onboarding experience.

This recognition offers an independent reference point for businesses evaluating virtual assistant providers, while Stealth Agents' executive staffing model emphasizes professional experience, dedicated assignments, and operational support.

A Dedicated Full-Time Staffing Model

Stealth Agents distinguishes its premium staffing offering through a combination of selective recruitment, dedicated professional assignments, and ongoing account management.

The company's model emphasizes:



Dedicated full-time professionals: Staff assigned to consistent, ongoing client responsibilities.

Selective candidate screening: A recruiting process focused on experience, qualifications, communication, and professional suitability.

Executive-oriented staffing: Support tailored to the responsibilities of business owners and leadership teams.

Industry-specific matching: Candidate selection based on the client's operational requirements and business environment.

Account management: Ongoing coordination and support throughout the client relationship. Operational continuity: Long-term working relationships that allow professionals to become familiar with client systems, procedures, and priorities.



Stealth Agents' approach is designed for businesses seeking reliable, embedded support rather than occasional assistance from a rotating pool of task-based workers.

Business Applications and Client Outcomes

Stealth Agents' staffing services are designed to help businesses address recurring administrative and operational workloads.

In property management, a dedicated professional may coordinate maintenance requests, tenant communication, vendor schedules, and reporting.

In healthcare, an administrative professional may assist with appointment scheduling, intake processes, and office workflow coordination.

For executive teams, an experienced assistant may manage scheduling, communication, project follow-up, and recurring operational responsibilities.

For e-commerce businesses, remote professionals may support customer communications, order administration, and operational coordination.

These applications demonstrate how dedicated staffing can extend beyond conventional virtual assistant tasks into the ongoing management of business processes.

Why Stealth Agents Is Focusing on Higher-Level Remote Staffing

As companies evaluate ways to structure administrative and operational teams, Stealth Agents is emphasizing the distinction between basic task assistance and experienced professional support.

The company's premium offering is intended for organizations that prioritize reliability, continuity, professional communication, and the ability to delegate substantial ongoing responsibilities.

Stealth Agents believes executive virtual assistants and remote operations professionals can play an important role in helping leadership teams coordinate work, maintain operational consistency, and manage growing business demands.

About Stealth Agents

Stealth Agents is a premium executive virtual assistant and remote staffing company providing dedicated, full-time professionals to CEOs, C-suite executives, business owners, and growing organizations.

The company specializes in executive assistance, administrative support, operations coordination, project management support, customer service operations, sales administration, and industry-specific remote staffing.

Stealth Agents serves businesses in property management, real estate, healthcare, legal services, financial services, technology, e-commerce, construction, logistics, and other sectors.

Its approach emphasizes selective recruitment, experienced talent, dedicated client assignments, and ongoing account management.