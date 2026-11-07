Chicago Managed IT Services Provider Leadingit Leads The Industry With A 100-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

MENAFN - GetNews)"LeadingIT logo - Chicago managed IT services provider offering a 100-day satisfaction guarantee on all managed IT agreements."LeadingIT backs its managed IT services in Chicago with a 100-day guarantee, giving businesses across Chicagoland a risk-free path to fully managed IT support, cybersecurity monitoring, and regulatory compliance.

CHICAGO, IL - November 7, 2026 - LeadingIT (600 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661, (312) 262-3911), a provider of managed IT services in Chicago, has announced a 100-day satisfaction guarantee on all new managed IT services agreements. The company, which has served the Chicago metropolitan area since 2010, is giving businesses that enroll a full 100 days to evaluate the service before any long-term commitment takes effect. Businesses that are not fully satisfied within the first 100 days can exit the agreement with no penalty, no termination fees, and no questions asked.

The guarantee applies to all managed IT services Chicago businesses can enroll in through LeadingIT, including fully managed support, co-managed IT for businesses with existing internal staff, and cybersecurity-focused plans. It covers every service in the agreement: 24/7 help desk support, proactive network monitoring, endpoint detection and response, data backup and disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure management, and virtual CIO consulting.

Most managed IT services contracts in the Chicago market lock businesses into 12- to 36-month terms. A company that signs a multi-year agreement and discovers three months in that response times are slow, that tickets sit unresolved, or that the provider's team does not understand their line-of-business applications has limited options. The 100-day window gives businesses enough time to see the provider operate through real incidents, real onboarding, and real day-to-day support before any long-term commitment takes effect.

LeadingIT serves businesses with 25 to 250 employees across Chicago, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Brook, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Palatine, Elk Grove Village, and the surrounding suburbs. The company operates four offices in northern Illinois, located in Chicago, Naperville, Woodstock, and Manteno, with local technicians dispatched on-site typically within one hour. Managed IT services plans include unlimited help desk calls at one flat monthly rate with no per-incident charges.

Beyond day-to-day IT support, LeadingIT's cybersecurity and compliance consulting practice provides security operations center monitoring, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, security awareness training, and regulatory compliance consulting for HIPAA, PCI-DSS, FTC Safeguards Rule, and CMMC requirements. Industries served include professional services firms, nonprofits, municipalities, private schools, fire protection districts, banks, CPAs, and architecture and engineering firms across the Chicagoland area.

Businesses in Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan area, including Naperville, Aurora, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Burr Ridge, and Oak Park, can learn more about the 100-day guarantee or request a free network assessment by phone or through the LeadingIT website.

About the Company

LeadingIT is a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider headquartered at 600 W Jackson Blvd in Chicago, IL, with additional offices in Naperville, Woodstock, and Manteno. Founded in 2010, LeadingIT serves businesses with 25 to 250 employees across the Chicagoland area, providing managed IT support, co-managed IT, cybersecurity monitoring, data backup and disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure management, VoIP phone systems, virtual CIO consulting, and regulatory compliance support. All plans are backed by a 100-day satisfaction guarantee. More information is available at goleadingit or by calling (312) 262-3911.

Contact

Stephen Taylor LeadingIT 600 W Jackson Blvd Chicago, IL 60661 Phone: (312) 262-3911 Email:... Website: goleadingit