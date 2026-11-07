Hush Laundry Launches Pickup And Delivery Laundry Service In Major U.S. Cities

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hush Laundry offers pickup and delivery wash and fold laundry, dry cleaning, and tablecloth laundry service in major U.S. cities."Hush Laundry, a new national laundry service brand, has launched pickup and delivery wash and fold, dry cleaning, and tablecloth laundry service for households and businesses in cities including Phoenix, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, and Seattle.

Phoenix, Arizona, United States - November 7, 2026 - Hush Laundry, a new national laundry service brand, has announced the launch of its laundry pickup and delivery service across a group of major U.S. metropolitan areas. The service is available to households, working professionals, families, and businesses through online scheduling at hushlaundry.

At launch, Hush Laundry serves Seattle, Washington DC, San Diego, Scottsdale, Denver, Phoenix, Williamsburg VA, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, and Los Angeles. The company plans to evaluate additional markets over time based on customer demand.

Responding to Changing Household Routines

Demand for on-demand home services has grown as more people balance long work weeks, commutes, childcare, and remote or hybrid schedules. For many households, laundry remains one of the most time-consuming weekly chores, often taking several hours between washing, drying, folding, and putting clothes away. Hush Laundry was created to give customers a way to hand off that task without visiting a laundromat or rearranging their schedule.

Services Offered

Hush Laundry's core offering is wash and fold laundry service. Customers schedule a pickup online, choose a weekday morning or afternoon window, and receive their laundry cleaned, folded, and returned to their door. Clothing, towels, and bed linens are washed, dried, and neatly folded so they are ready to put away.

In addition to wash and fold, the company offers dry cleaning, comforter cleaning, and vacation rental laundry for short-term rental hosts who need linens and towels turned around between guest stays.

For businesses, Hush Laundry provides commercial laundry service for organizations such as gyms, salons, spas, offices, and hospitality operators that need towels, uniforms, and linens cleaned on a recurring schedule. The company also offers tablecloth laundry service for restaurants, caterers, event venues, and hosts who need table linens cleaned, pressed, and returned in time for their next service or event.

Transparent Pricing

Wash and fold service is priced at $2.50 per pound with a $45 order minimum. Customers can review rates for each service on the Hush Laundry laundry service pricing page before booking. Payment is handled securely online at checkout.

"We started Hush Laundry to give people a simple way to hand off laundry without changing their routine," said Kevin White, founder of Hush Laundry. "Customers book a pickup online, we take care of the cleaning, and their clothes come back folded and ready to put away. We want the experience to be predictable from the first order to the hundredth."

How It Works



Schedule a pickup online at hushlaundry

Select a weekday morning or afternoon pickup window

Leave laundry out in a bag for collection

Laundry is cleaned and folded according to the customer's preferences Clean laundry is delivered back to the customer's door

Customer Support

Customers can reach Hush Laundry by phone at (800) 920-6754, by email at..., or through live chat on the company website. Businesses interested in recurring commercial or linen service can request a custom quote online.

About Hush Laundry

Hush Laundry is a pickup and delivery laundry service founded in 2026. The company provides wash and fold laundry, dry cleaning, comforter cleaning, commercial laundry, and tablecloth laundry service to residential and business customers in major cities across the United States. Its mission is to make laundry care convenient and dependable through simple online scheduling and door-to-door service. More information is available at hushlaundry.