Florida Rehab Launches Statewide Directory Of Residential, Inpatient And Detox Programs Across All 67 Florida Counties

MENAFN - GetNews) New resource helps Floridians and out-of-state families find residential treatment in Florida, with a plain-English guide to the state's Marchman Act

Miami, FL - November 7, 2026 - Florida Rehab has launched a free online directory of residential addiction treatment, inpatient rehab and medical detox programs across Florida. The site, floridarehab, covers all 67 Florida counties and more than 470 cities, with listings drawn from the SAMHSA National Directory of Substance Use Treatment Facilities and public business data.

Florida, and especially South Florida and Palm Beach County, is one of the busiest places in the country for addiction treatment, and families from other states regularly send loved ones there for care. Florida Rehab was built for both audiences: Floridians looking for help close to home, and out-of-state families who need to understand the options before a loved one travels.

"When a family is in crisis, they don't have time to sort through dozens of websites," said a spokesperson for Florida Rehab. "We wanted one place that shows every county, explains the different levels of care in plain language, and is honest about what to check before choosing a program."

The directory is organized around 12 types of care, including residential drug rehab, residential and inpatient alcohol rehab, medical detox, 30-, 60- and 90-day programs, long-term rehab, dual diagnosis treatment and luxury rehab. Every city page lists the closest programs with distances, and small towns without a local program show the nearest options in the region.

The site also includes a guide to Florida's Marchman Act, the state law that lets family members petition a court for involuntary substance abuse assessment and treatment. The guide explains who can file, what happens at the hearing, how long a court order lasts and how the Marchman Act differs from the Baker Act, with filing details for each of Florida's 67 counties.

Guides on paying for treatment explain how commercial health insurance usually covers residential and inpatient care, including federal parity protections, and carrier pages cover Florida Blue, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Ambetter, Oscar, AvMed and out-of-state Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Each provider page links to the Florida Department of Children and Families provider search so visitors can verify a program's license.

Florida Rehab is free to use with no registration. Visitors can browse by county or city online, or call (866) 649-0814 for free, confidential help finding treatment, available 24/7.

About Florida Rehab

Florida Rehab (floridarehab) is an independent directory of residential, inpatient and detox programs across Florida's 67 counties, with guides for individuals and families, including a county-by-county guide to the Marchman Act. It is not a treatment provider and does not endorse any listed facility.