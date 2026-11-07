PPF Or Ceramic Coating? Harco Detailing Explains The Difference For Kernersville And Triad Drivers

MENAFN - GetNews)"A HarCo Detailing installer smooths paint protection film onto the hood of a gray vehicle."The Kernersville shop's November special combines Full Front GSWF paint protection film, starting at $1,999.99, with 50 percent off ceramic coating. PPF helps protect against rock chips, while ceramic coating makes washing easier.

Kernersville, North Carolina - November 7, 2026 - HarCo Detailing is explaining how paint protection film and ceramic coating protect a car in different ways, as the shop pairs Full Front paint protection film (PPF) with 50 percent off ceramic coating for drivers in Kernersville and across the Triad this November. Film adds a clear physical layer on the front of the vehicle, while the coating makes upkeep easier.

The Full Front-End package covers the full bumper, full hood, full front fenders, side mirrors and headlights. As of November 2026, it starts at $1,999.99 with a $500 deposit at booking, and every vehicle must be seen in person. Pricing depends on the vehicle and the package selected, for both the film and ceramic coating in Kernersville.

HarCo Detailing installs GSWF paint protection film, a clear urethane material applied to painted surfaces. The film defends against rock chips, scratches and road debris, and its self-healing surface repairs light scratches and swirl marks with heat activation. Hydrophobic and anti-contamination layers are listed for the Full Front-End package, and the film blocks UV rays that cause fading and oxidation.

The difference comes down to what each layer does. PPF provides the physical barrier against rock chips and helps preserve the original paint finish with long-lasting coverage. The coating, a liquid polymer that bonds to paint, forms a hydrophobic layer, so water, dust and dirt release more easily during washing, and it adds gloss and chemical resistance.

Ceramic coating packages begin with a decontamination wash, clay bar treatment and iron decontamination. Depending on the package, the work includes single-stage or two-step paint correction before the coating is applied. Coating packages start at $1,199.99 as of November 2026, with prices varying by vehicle size.

HarCo Detailing's paint protection film page lists the shop as SDU and Window Tint School Certified and describes its work as 100% Warrantied & Insured. Drivers can request a free quote for the film and coating special.

HarCo Detailing serves Kernersville and the Triad, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point. Owners can compare the published packages and contact the team to discuss which panels and surfaces they want protected.

About HarCo Detailing:

HarCo Detailing is an auto detailing and vehicle protection shop offering paint protection film and ceramic coating at 1105 E Mountain St A, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284, in Forsyth County. It installs GSWF paint protection film and SolarFX window tint, is listed in SolarFX's dealer locator, and offers paint correction, auto detailing and maintenance plans for cars, trucks and SUVs. The business was registered in North Carolina in 2021. Its work focuses on vehicle appearance, surface protection and ongoing care. Follow the shop on Facebook. Phone: (336) 908-2736. Website:.