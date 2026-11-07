Ecominsights Launches Social Media Channels To Share Free Amazon Market Data With Sellers

MENAFN - GetNews) Amazon market intelligence platform opens its data to the community on LinkedIn, X, Reddit and Medium, with monthly brand and product revenue insights published free

UNITED STATES - November 7, 2026 - Ecominsights (ecominsights ), a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its official social media channels on LinkedIn, X, Reddit and Quora. The channels will publish original, data-backed analysis for Amazon sellers, brand owners and e-commerce operators, including monthly revenue rankings, category trends and keyword movement drawn from the Ecominsights database.

Ecominsights tracks more than 5 million Amazon products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 500,000 keywords, with month-by-month sales history available on every plan, including the free plan. Until now, most of that analysis lived inside the app and on the Ecominsights blog. The new channels bring it to the places where sellers already spend their time.

What followers will get



Monthly revenue insights: Which brands and products led their subcategories each month, and by how much.

Brand and category breakdowns: Short, chart-led posts on how specific brands are growing, flattening or losing share.

Keyword and demand trends: How search volume and cost-per-click move over time for terms sellers care about.

Detailed answers on Quora: Self-contained answers to the questions sellers ask most about reading Amazon market data and avoiding common research mistakes. Community discussion on Reddit: A dedicated community at r/ecominsights_io where sellers can ask questions about the data and share what they find.

"Sellers shouldn't need an enterprise budget to see how a market has actually performed," said the Ecominsights team. "Most of what we publish comes straight from our own data, so we're putting it where people can use it, question it and tell us what we got wrong."

Built on the same data as the platform

Every figure shared on the channels comes from the Ecominsights database, the same data available to users inside the product. Posts link back to the underlying reports so readers can check the numbers themselves and explore further with a free account.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform that shows how much any product or brand sold each month and how keyword search volume and CPC have trended. It offers a free plan, a Basic plan at $39 per month and a Pro plan at $119 per month on annual billing, with a 7-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at

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