Ecominsights Launches Ecominsights Visuals, A Short-Video Series That Turns Amazon Sales Data Into Animated Market Stories

MENAFN - GetNews) New channels on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube show who is really winning on Amazon, one category at a time

UNITED STATES - November 7, 2026 - Ecominsights, a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Ecominsights Visuals, a series of short vertical videos now publishing on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Each video takes a single finding from Ecominsights data and explains it with animated charts and on-screen text, built for Amazon sellers, brand owners and anyone curious about how online markets actually work.

The series starts from a question most Amazon rankings leave open: not who has the most reviews or the biggest name, but who is actually making the money. More than 20 videos are already live, covering categories from running shoes and mattresses to printer ink and building sets.

What the videos cover



Brand showdowns: Head-to-head comparisons, such as Brooks at an estimated $40.1 million a month in Amazon running shoes against about $1.6 million for Nike.

Market share stories: How concentrated a category really is, such as LEGO's roughly 81% share of building sets, or Casper, the brand that popularized the bed-in-a-box, holding about 0.3% of Amazon mattresses.

Pricing experiments: What happened to sales when prices moved, such as an Energizer lithium battery pack whose units rose an estimated 151% from June to July after a 3% price cut. Revenue versus unit rankings: Why the best-selling product and the highest-earning product are often not the same.

"A spreadsheet of Amazon data rarely tells you anything at a glance," said the Ecominsights team. "A good chart can do it in seconds. Each video makes one point, shows the numbers behind it and lets people decide what they think."

Built on Ecominsights data

All figures in the videos are Ecominsights estimates, drawn from the same database available inside the product. That database covers more than 5 million Amazon products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 500,000 keywords, with month-by-month sales history available on every plan, including the free plan. Viewers who want to dig into a category themselves can start with a free account.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform that shows how much any product or brand sold each month and how keyword search volume and CPC have trended. It offers a free plan, a Basic plan at $39 per month and a Pro plan at $119 per month on annual billing, with a 7-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at ecominsights.

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