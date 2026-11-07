Ecominsights Offers Free Amazon ASIN, Keyword Search And Sales Lookups Through Its Reddit Community

MENAFN - GetNews) Sellers can drop a product, ASIN or category in the comments and get search term and sales data back from the Ecominsights team.

UNITED STATES - November 7, 2026 - Ecominsights, a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform, today announced a free Amazon ASIN, keyword search and sales lookup for sellers and brand owners. The offer is running in a post on the company's Reddit community, r/ecominsights_io, where anyone can share a product, an ASIN or a category they are researching and receive data in reply.

The lookup answers two of the most common questions the Ecominsights team hears from sellers: how to find the keywords a listing actually ranks for, and how to see what is really selling. Rather than asking people to sign up first, the team is pulling the data by hand in the comments, so sellers can see what it looks like before creating an account.

What users get



Search terms: The keywords tied to a product and its category.

A sales read: How much a product and its category sell on Amazon, based on Ecominsights estimates. A competition read: Whether demand is spread across many sellers or concentrated in one or two brands.

"The keywords a listing ranks for and the keywords worth targeting are rarely the same list," said the Ecominsights team. "Keyword research tells you what a product is found for. It doesn't tell you whether there's room for a new seller. You want both answers before you commit, so we're putting both in the same reply."

How to take part

Go to the free lookup post on Reddit.Comment with a product, an ASIN or a category.Check back for a reply from the Ecominsights team.

Sellers who would rather run the search themselves can use the same keyword and sales lookup in the Ecominsights app, which is free to start and you'll be able to get free Amazon keyword

About the data

Sales figures are Ecominsights estimates based on marketplace signals, not Amazon's own figures, and they cover the Amazon channel only. The Ecominsights database covers more than 5 million Amazon products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 500,000 keywords, with month-by-month sales history available on every plan, including the free plan.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform that shows how much any product or brand sold each month and how keyword search volume and CPC have trended. It offers a free plan, a Basic plan at $39 per month and a Pro plan at $119 per month on annual billing, with a 7-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at ecominsights.

Media contact

Ecominsights... ecominsights