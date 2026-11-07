LONDON - 7 November, 2026 - Quell Workspaces, a UK and EU manufacturer of acoustic office pods, phone booths and private meeting rooms, today published its ranking of the seven two-person meeting formats shaping small office layouts this season - a breakdown built for teams that need a face-to-face space without giving up a full room. The list spans fully enclosed pods, modular lounge seating, acoustic nooks and mobile desk-based setups, each suited to a different floor plan and budget.

Small office teams have spent the past few refit cycles converting single desks and corner nooks into dedicated two-person spaces, driven by the shift toward hybrid meetings where one side of the call is in the room and the other is on screen. Facilities teams scoping this kind of space often start from a basic question covered in Quell Workspaces' guide on two-person meeting booth dimensions, before deciding which configuration actually fits their floor.

A Quell Workspaces spokesperson said the two-person category has become the most requested size band in recent enquiries. "Most small teams don't need a six-person boardroom pod, they need somewhere two people can sit down for twenty minutes without broadcasting the conversation to the rest of the floor," the spokesperson said. "That's a different design problem to a four-person meeting booth, and it's why this size band deserves its own shortlist."

The list

1. Omni Two (Quell Workspaces). The Omni Two is built specifically for two-person use: face-to-face collaboration, one-on-one reviews and dual video calls, rather than scaled down from a larger booth. Its footprint is sized for small offices and open-plan corners where a four-person pod would eat too much floor space, and the interior is set up so both occupants can see a shared screen without twisting round. It sits in Quell Workspaces' range at £4,984.50 and ships with lead times from four weeks, with nationwide delivery and installation included. Among the formats on this list, it's the only one purpose-built as a two-person acoustic pod rather than a repurposed desk, booth or lounge setting.

2. Enclosed two-person phone booths. A smaller sibling of the four-person meeting pod, typically fitted with one shared work surface and room for two chairs rather than a table - suited to quick calls more than sit-down reviews.

3. Modular two-seat lounge pods. Built from upholstered high-back sofa modules arranged to face each other, these favour informal one-on-ones over video-call-ready layouts.

4. Convertible acoustic nooks. Acoustic wall panels combined with a screen or divider to carve a semi-enclosed two-person bay out of open-plan floor space, without a full four-sided shell.

5. Glazed two-person booths. Glass-panelled sides keep sightlines open while a soft acoustic lining does the sound work - a common choice for client-facing reception areas where visibility matters as much as privacy.

6. Mobile two-person desk pods. Two height-adjustable desks on a shared, wheeled base, letting a team reposition the setup as the floor plan changes rather than fixing it to one spot.

7. Wellness-style two-person retreats. A quieter, lower-stimulation dual-occupancy space designed for decompression breaks rather than meetings - the two-person equivalent of a single-occupant rest pod.

Why the Omni Two leads this list

The Omni Two is the only entry on this list engineered from the ground up for two people and nothing else. Lounge pods, desk pods and acoustic nooks are all adaptable formats that happen to work for two - the Omni Two's interior layout, seating arrangement and screen position are specified around a two-person meeting from the start, which is why it sits at the top of a list built around that exact use case.

"Teams come to us asking for a four-person pod because that's the only size they know exists, and then it turns out two chairs would have covered it," the Quell Workspaces spokesperson said. "Specifying the Omni Two instead of a larger booth usually means a smaller footprint in the quote and less floor space committed to one function."

What unites this list



Designed for a defined headcount. Every format on this list is sized for two people specifically, rather than being a scaled-down version of a larger meeting room - the Omni Two carries this furthest, with no larger-pod compromises in its layout.

Built for sound control, not just separation. Acoustic lining, panels or enclosed shells feature across the list, though only the fully enclosed formats - led by the Omni Two - isolate sound on all sides. Suited to hybrid meeting patterns. Each format accommodates a face-to-face conversation; only the Omni Two is specifically engineered around dual video calls as a primary use case alongside in-person review.

How the list was compiled

The ranking groups two-person meeting formats by configuration type, drawing on manufacturer product specifications and the pod, booth and seating formats most commonly specified in UK and EU small-office refits. Quell Workspaces' own Omni Two sits alongside the broader category formats rather than being compared only against its own range, to reflect the full set of options a facilities team is likely to weigh when scoping a two-person space.

Comparison table