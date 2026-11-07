Jordan's Food Industry Exports Rsie 16.3% To Jd703m In 1St 8 Months 2026: JCI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) – The Kingdom's food industry sector has achieved a "positive and remarkable" export performance during the first eight months of this year, driven by "growing" external demand for Jordanian food products and expansion into new export markets.

This growth reflects the development of the production capabilities and competitiveness of the national food industry.

According to statistical data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), the sector's exports rose by 16.3% during the January-August period this year, reaching JD703 million, compared to JD605 million during the same period last year.

In remarks to "Petra," Mohammad Jitan, JCI representative of the food, catering, agricultural, and livestock sector, said the growth was not limited to an increase in the value of exports, but also encompassed a "greater diversity" of markets and products.

Jitan, who also serves as JCI Vice Chairman, added that the sector's exports and products have seen "notable" growth in several Arab markets, alongside an expanding presence in European markets.

This situation indicates further opportunities that can be leveraged to diversify export destinations and ensure sustainable growth, he pointed out.

He noted that the sector's exports to Syria grew by 110% during the first eight months of this year, reaching JD26 million, compared to approximately JD13 million during the same period last year.

According to Jitan, the sector's exports to Palestine rose by 83%, reaching approximately JD27 million, marking an increase of JD12 million, compared to the same period last year, reflecting the growing presence of Jordanian food products in that market.

He noted that European markets represent "promising" destinations for the Jordanian food industry.

He announced exports to the Netherlands, for instance, grew by 47% during the first eight months of this year, reaching JD13 million, up from JD9 million during the same period last year.

He affirmed growth in the Dutch market is particularly significant, given the Netherlands' strategic commercial and logistical position within Europe, which offers opportunities to connect with new importers and distributors and strengthens the presence of Jordanian food products in European markets, provided that the relevant quality, food safety, and technical standards are met.

He said these indicators underscore the importance of looking beyond traditional export markets, voicing need to explore new markets and diversify the importer base, especially since the nature of the food industry, with its diverse range of products, allows for access to various consumer segments and markets.

Regarding key markets, he said Saudi Arabia has maintained its position as the largest destination for the sector's exports, with a value of approximately JD161 million during the first eight months of this year, marking an 8% increase, compared to the JD149 million recorded during the same period last year.

Iraq ranked second, as exports reached JD147 million during the first eight months of the current year up from JD112 million during the same period last year, representing a growth of 34.3%.

This figure makes Iraq one of the key markets contributing to the overall increase in the sector's exports.

Exports of food products to the United Arab Emirates rose by 4 percent, reaching JD74 million. Meanwhile, exports to Qatar grew by 34 percent to approximately JD38 million, and exports to Kuwait increased by 19 percent, reaching about JD29 million.

Conversely, the sector's exports to the United States declined by 21 percent during the first eight months of this year, falling to approximately JD29 million from JD36 million during the same period last year.

Exports to Yemen also saw a 4 percent decrease, dropping to JD19 million.

Jitan noted that these developments reflect the sector's ability to achieve overall growth despite declines in certain markets, by capitalizing on rising demand elsewhere, which underscores the importance of diversifying export destinations and enhancing the capacity of manufacturing plants to adapt to shifts in external demand.

He further stated Arab markets remain a "primary" base for Jordanian food exports, benefiting from geographical proximity and established trade relations. However, sustaining this growth requires gradual expansion into additional markets particularly in Europe to broaden the reach of national products and mitigate the risks associated with geographical concentration in exports.

As for products, Jitan noted that diverse food preparations topped the list of exported commodity groups, reaching a value of JD95 million during the first eight months of 2026 up from JD77 million during the same period last year, representing a growth of 24 percent.

Exports of manufactured tobacco and tobacco substitutes reached approximately JD92 million, marking a 3 percent increase, while exports of prepared vegetables, fruits, and other plant parts rose by 2 percent, totaling JD69 million.

Exports of meat and meat-related preparations grew by 36.6%, reaching approximately JD93 million during the first eight months of the current year, recording an increase of JD25 million, compared to the same period in 2025, making it one of the key commodity groups contributing to the sector's export growth.

Exports of preparations based on cereals, flour, starch, or milk, including bakery products and pastries, rose by 13 percent, reaching JD52 million.

Exports of sugar and sugar-based products also grew by 8 percent, reaching approximately JD48 million, while exports of coffee, tea, and spices increased by 4 percent, totaling JD45 million.

Meanwhile, exports of cocoa and cocoa-related preparations declined by 24 percent during the first eight months of the current year, falling to approximately JD45 million, compared to JD56 million during the same period last year.

//Petra// AG