Dead Sea: Jordan Plans To Develop 10 New Cosmetic Products

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) –The Kingdom seeks to transform Dead Sea salts and minerals into specialized, high-value-added cosmetic products as a focus of the strategy for Jordan's chemical and cosmetics sector for the 2027–2029 period.

The strategy aims to expand investment horizons for one of Jordan's key natural resources, converting its "competitive" advantage into new products and broader export opportunities.

Developed by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, the strategy receives support from the Economic Reform Program under partnership with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and various public and private sector stakeholders.

The strategy places "specialized," natural Dead Sea products at the core of an initiative to develop an integrated manufacturing model for cosmetics.

This model is built upon innovation, scientific research, and advanced manufacturing, designed to enhance the economic value of these products and boost their competitiveness in global markets.

As for its scope, the strategy aims to develop 10 new, specialized products derived from the Dead Sea, based on internationally recognized, published scientific evidence. It also eyes to upgrade 10 specialized production lines and adopting 10 technical standards to elevate product quality and expand the range of high-value-added products.

Furthermore, the strategy seeks to establish a "unified" national brand for Dead Sea products, strengthen their market presence, and attract strategic investments to develop the industry and increase its overall economic scale.

With scientific research as a key driver of this transformation, this axis seeks to foster partnerships between companies, universities, and research centers, it enables the conduct of internationally documented scientific and clinical studies.

These studies validate the therapeutic and cosmetic efficacy of the products, while also paving the way for the innovation of new, more specialized, and higher-value items.

The strategy also explores various organizational and commercial avenues for industry development, including mergers and industrial alliances, which would enhance sector integration and the capacity to capitalize on investment and export opportunities.

These initiatives leverage the "competitive" advantage that Dead Sea products provide to the Jordanian industry, aimed to increase the share of high-value-added products from approximately 15% of the sector's total sales to over 25%, reflecting a "strategic" shift toward products that generate greater economic returns.

The United States stands out as a "significant" market for Dead Sea products and Jordanian cosmetics, accounting for about 5% of exports from the chemical and cosmetics sector, which underscores the importance of developing products capable of competing in high-value markets.

Ultimately, the strategy creates a pathway for using Jordan's natural resources within a more specialized and innovative industrial framework, aimed to integrate scientific research, manufacturing, and investment, while bolstering the growth potential of Dead Sea products in global markets.

Last month, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the launch of 3 sectoral strategies for the 2027–2029 period, covering the engineering, food, chemical, and cosmetics industries.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to develop the industrial sector, enhance its competitiveness and productivity, and support the objectives of the "high-value industries" pillar under the Economic Modernization Vision.

These newly announced strategies aim to advance these targeted sectors by identifying priorities, initiatives, and projects with significant economic impact, linked to clear performance indicators and targets, which would strengthen the sector's contribution to economic growth, exports, investment, and employment.

//Petra//AG