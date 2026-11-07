Global MDS 120 Jordan Desert Race Concluded

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) – The sixth edition of the global "Marathon des Sables" (MDS 120 Jordan), the week-long and three-stage desert adventure race has wrapped up activities.

Held under the patronage of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Imad Hijazin, the event drew over 500 international participants, the majority from European markets, who took part in a unique tourism and sports experience spanning Wadi Rum, Petra, and the Dead Sea.

The event was organized by Jordan Experience Tours (JET DMC) in collaboration with its French partner, with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Jordan Tourism Board, and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

In a statement Saurday, Hani Dabbas, official spokesperson for the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and a member of its Board of Directors, said hosting such championships aligns with the "strategic" vision of the Ministry and the Board to establish sports tourism as a "promising" economic and tourism product.

He noted that this initiative aims to access new international markets, mitigate seasonal fluctuations in demand, extend the duration of visitors' stays, and optimize economic returns for local communities.

He added that the next phase will focus on attracting "quality" international events and transforming the Kingdom's natural and heritage assets into global platforms for tourism promotion.

This plan, he said, will enhance Jordan's "competitiveness and solidify its standing as an international destination for adventure tourism and sporting events." During the closing ceremony, held Friday evening at the The Crowne Plaza Jordan Dead Sea Resort & Spa, Minister Hijazin was honored, announcing Jordan will continue to host international sporting events in the coming years.

//Petra// AG