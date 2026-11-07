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NEPRA Approves Fresh Hike In Electricity Prices


Date: 2026-11-07 05:10:41

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased electricity prices by Rs2.37 per unit under the monthly fuel price adjustment for September 2026.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the increase has been made under the September monthly fuel price adjustment and will be reflected in electricity bills for November 2026.

The notification also clarifies that the increase will apply to K-Electric consumers as well.

Also Read: Deadly roof collapse claims lives of four young girls in Hangu

Meanwhile, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested a Rs2.56 per unit increase in electricity prices under the September fuel price adjustment. However, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs2.37 per unit instead.

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Tribal News Network

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