NEPRA Approves Fresh Hike In Electricity Prices
According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the increase has been made under the September monthly fuel price adjustment and will be reflected in electricity bills for November 2026.
The notification also clarifies that the increase will apply to K-Electric consumers as well.
Also Read: Deadly roof collapse claims lives of four young girls in Hangu
Meanwhile, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested a Rs2.56 per unit increase in electricity prices under the September fuel price adjustment. However, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs2.37 per unit instead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment