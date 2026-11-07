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Four Militants Killed In Intelligence-Based Operation In Bannu


Date: 2026-11-07 05:10:41

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces killed four militants during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security sources said.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the killed militants.

The operation was part of ongoing security actions against Fitna al-Khawarij under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision in the province.

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Security sources said clearance operations were underway in the area to eliminate any other militants who might be present.

They added that security forces remained committed to eliminating terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensuring lasting peace in the province.

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Tribal News Network

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