Air Defense Downs Four Missiles, 149 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 18:00 on November 6, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles (launched from Russia's Bryansk and Voronezh regions), as well as 172 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones (137 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya decoy drones. The drones were launched from Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main target of the attack was the Kyiv region.

The air assault was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 on Saturday, November 7, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed four missiles and 149 drones.

Several attack drones remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits were recorded at 24 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 10 locations.

War update: 190 clashes on front line over past day, fiercest fighting in Kostiantynivka sector

As Ukrinform reported, five people, including a 14-year-old child, were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on November 7. Two of the injured were hospitalized.

Several missiles struck the Northern Bridge in the capital, damaging the roadway, the trolleybus overhead contact line, and a power line.