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Large-Scale Power Outage Hits Zhytomyr Region After Russian Strike On Energy Facility


Date: 2026-11-07 05:10:35

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zhytomyroblenergo JSC reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The regional energy infrastructure came under enemy attack, resulting in a large-scale power outage, the company said.

The company added that specialists were making every effort to restore electricity supplies as quickly as possible.

Read also: Kyiv facing extremely difficult energy situation after overnight Russian attack – Klitschko

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr territorial community on November 6.

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