Large-Scale Power Outage Hits Zhytomyr Region After Russian Strike On Energy Facility
The regional energy infrastructure came under enemy attack, resulting in a large-scale power outage, the company said.
The company added that specialists were making every effort to restore electricity supplies as quickly as possible.Read also: Kyiv facing extremely difficult energy situation after overnight Russian attack – Klitschko
As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr territorial community on November 6.
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