Large-Scale Power Outage Hits Zhytomyr Region After Russian Strike On Energy Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zhytomyroblenergo JSC reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The regional energy infrastructure came under enemy attack, resulting in a large-scale power outage, the company said.

The company added that specialists were making every effort to restore electricity supplies as quickly as possible.

Kyiv facing extremely difficultsituation after overnight Russian attack – Klitschko

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr territorial community on November 6.