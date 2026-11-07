DIU Identifies Russian Military Personnel Involved In Airstrike On Komyshuvakha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The DIU reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As the intelligence agency recalled, at 9:45 on November 2, two Russian guided aerial bombs struck the Dzherelo school, destroying its sports hall and an outbuilding. An hour later, Russian forces dropped another FAB-3000 bomb on an underground section of the school, where an Invincibility Point and a shelter for local residents were located.

The explosion of the heavy aerial bomb trapped people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are still underway. Some of the bodies recovered have yet to be identified. DNA samples have been taken from relatives of people reported missing to establish the identities of the victims. Preliminary estimates suggest that the bodies of around 30 more people may remain under the rubble.

According to military intelligence, the strike on Komyshuvakha was planned by Colonel Fedor Zubakov, head of the fire-strike group of the headquarters of the Russian Dnepr Group of Forces. Four Su-34 aircraft were deployed to carry out the war crime.

In particular, the bombing involved Tactical Aviation Group No. 5 of the Special Combat Group of the Russian General Staff's Reserve Aviation Group. The group was formed on the basis of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment (military unit No. 77978) of the 4th Mixed Aviation Division and the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 1st Mixed Aviation Division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The DIU has identified the Russian pilots who carried out the bomb drops:



Captain Sergey Yeliseyev;

Captain Dmitriy Zverev;

Senior Lieutenant Rodion Plotnikov;

Senior Lieutenant Nikita Ignatyev;

Senior Lieutenant Maksim Sokolenko; Lieutenant Vadim Perekhrest.

The crew of another Russian aircraft is still being identified.

The DIU emphasizes that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution.

CoE commissioner calls strikes on school inwar crime

As Ukrinform reported, the death toll from the Russian airstrike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia district on November 2 has risen to 55. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.