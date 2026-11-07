Massive Russian Attack: Energy Facilities Damaged In Two Districts Of Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko announced this on Telegram.

In the Brovary district, a man who sustained serious injuries during a Russian attack the previous evening died in hospital.

Damage was reported in five districts of the Kyiv region as a result of the massive attack.

In the Bucha district, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the Brovary district, an administrative building, 11 vehicles, a gas station building, a car dealership and two vehicle service centers were damaged. Production and warehouse facilities, two businesses and 10 private houses were also damaged.

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In the Obukhiv district, an energy infrastructure facility sustained damage.

In the Bila Tserkva district, four private houses were damaged, with the blast wave shattering their windows.

In the Boryspil district, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Emergency services continue working at the sites, documenting the damage and dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. All those affected are receiving the necessary assistance.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted or neutralized four Iskander-M/Zircon/KN-23/S-400 missiles and 149 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine since the evening of November 6. The Kyiv region was the main target of the attack.