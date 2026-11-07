Ukrainian Forces Strike Proton Plant In Oryol With Neptune Missiles General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"On the night of November 7, missile forces used Neptune coastal defense missile systems operated by the Ukrainian Navy to strike the Russian military-industrial complex enterprise JSC Proton-Electrotex in Oryol, Oryol region, Russia. A direct hit on the target was recorded. A fire broke out on the facility's premises, and explosions were heard," the statement said.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The military noted that JSC Proton-Electrotex is a leading Russian manufacturer of optoelectronic equipment and devices with a full production cycle.

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"The company's products include modules for Kh-71 Kover cruise missiles and switch-inverters for 9M723 ballistic missiles used by the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, among others," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the strike is significant because damage to the facility complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles that Russian forces use to attack Ukrainian cities.

"While exercising Ukraine's right to self-defense, guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and compelling the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

Earlier, media outlets reported that the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Proton plant in Oryol were on fire in Russia following drone attacks.

Photo: Ministry of Defense