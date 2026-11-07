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Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Six, Including One Child


Date: 2026-11-07 05:10:33

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Early on November 7, two districts of the capital came under Russian attack. In particular, in the Darnytskyi district, an enemy drone struck a two-story private residential house. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, rescuers contained a fire involving rubbish at an abandoned industrial site at one location, as well as a minor fire on the roof of a two-story non-residential building at another location.

Read also: Kyiv facing extremely difficult energy situation after overnight Russian attack – Klitschko

As Ukrinform previously reported, five people had initially been reported injured in Kyiv following the Russian attack overnight on November 7, including a 14-year-old girl.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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