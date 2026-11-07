Zelensky: In Addition To Kyiv, 12 Regions Of Ukraine Come Under Attack Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram.

"In addition to Kyiv, twelve other regions came under attack. Nine people were injured, including one child and rescue operations are underway in the affected regions wherever the security situation allows," he said.

Zelensky stressed that Russia was preparing for trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

"In total, the Russians used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, with all the missiles aimed at Kyiv and the surrounding region. Energy infrastructure was once again the main target. The capital is facing serious difficulties with its electricity, water, and heat supplies. Residential buildings and the Northern Bridge were damaged. A kindergarten was partially destroyed," the President said.

He noted that substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and Ukraine's central regions had been hit in the Kyiv region. Substations were also damaged in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

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"I thank all our people who defend the country against this terror every day, work to restore what has been damaged, and do everything they can to get Ukraine through the winter. But when Russia is trying to plunge Kyiv – a city of millions – and the entire country into a blackout, Ukraine must not be left alone," Zelensky emphasized.

The President said that Ukraine was counting on stronger bilateral support from the United States and greater attention from the US Congress.

"Russia keeps increasing the number of its attacks. It is important that support for Ukraine remains among the priorities of U.S. policy. We are counting on both parties to stand united on matters of security, support for Ukraine, condemnation of Russian aggression, and increased sanctions pressure on Putin," his post said.

He believes that America's determination and consistency in supporting Ukraine are of great importance in bringing peace closer.

As previously reported, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to six.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine