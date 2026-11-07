Russia Sends Military Intelligence Chief To Ukraine Peace Talks
Russia will send Igor Kostyukov, head of its military intelligence agency, to trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday, according to Interfax.
The delegation will also include Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, and senior General Staff officer Yuri Zhigarlovsky, alongside other military and diplomatic officials.
The talks are expected to address ending the war, postwar security arrangements and de-escalation, US envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier.
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