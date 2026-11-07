President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Orthopedic Mattress Manufacturing Facility In Aghdam

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of an orthopedic mattress manufacturing facility operated by Komfy Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

Fuad Najafov, Director of Komfy LLC, briefed the head of state on the enterprise's operations.

Komfy LLC was granted resident status in the Aghdam Industrial Park in 2024. The enterprise has an annual production capacity of 130,000 mattresses. In addition to mattresses of various sizes, designs, and firmness levels, the plant will manufacture Bonnell and pocket spring systems. For the first time in Azerbaijan, mattresses will be produced in the“roll-pack” format, compressed and rolled into compact packaging. This format will reduce transportation costs and create new export opportunities. Accordingly, the products are intended for both the domestic market and export.

The enterprise will also manufacture mattresses tailored to the requirements of local and international hotels. It will provide permanent employment for 65 people. Alongside private investment, the project, with a total value of 2.5 million manats, was financed through a 700,000-manat loan backed by a state guarantee from the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF), operating under the Ministry of Economy. As a resident of the Industrial Park, the enterprise benefited from exemptions worth 114,000 manats on value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties.

Established in 2021 by an order of President Ilham Aliyev, the Aghdam Industrial Park covers an area of 190 hectares. A total of 39 enterprises are registered there, including 37 residents and two non-residents. The total value of projects in the park stands at 375.5 million manats, while actual investments have reached 192.6 million manats. More than 1,000 people are currently employed across these projects. The total sales volume generated by residents has reached 2.96 billion manats, while exports have amounted to 132.6 million manats.