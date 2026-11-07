Trump Names Stephen Miller As Chief Of Staff In Post-Election Shake-Up

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (NNN-dpa) -- United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday named Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration policy, as the next White House chief of staff, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Miller will replace Susie Wiles days after Republicans suffered a crushing election defeat.

Miller, currently deputy chief of staff, will take over on Monday, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

Wiles will move to Trump's political operation, the president said, without specifying her new role.

Trump described Miller as“one of my most trusted advisers” and praised Wiles' work.

“I want to thank her for her service as chief of staff. She has done a great job!” he wrote.

Democrats scored a blowout victory in Tuesday's congressional elections, taking control of both chambers.

The victory puts them in a position to block Trump's legislative agenda and launch investigations into his administration.

--NNN-dpa