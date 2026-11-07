Costdepth Launches Free Crypto Trading Cost Calculator Covering 17 Major Exchanges

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The new platform combines official exchange fees with live order book data to help traders understand the full cost of market orders before execution.

CostDepth.io announced the launch of CostDepth.io, a free online calculator designed to provide greater transparency into cryptocurrency trading costs across 17 exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, OKX, Bitget, MEXC, KuCoin, Gate.io and Hyperliquid.

Unlike traditional fee comparison tools that focus primarily on maker and taker rates, CostDepth incorporates additional trading costs, including bid-ask spreads and slippage measured from publicly available exchange order books. This approach allows users to evaluate the estimated total cost of an order rather than relying solely on published trading fees. Side-by-side comparison tool

The platform enables users to enter an order size, select spot or futures trading, choose a buy or sell position, and compare market or post-only orders. Results include estimated fees, spread and slippage, along with the total cost expressed in both dollars and percentage terms.

CostDepth refreshes live order book information every 20 seconds while users access the calculator. Each result also displays the date and time of the underlying data, providing transparency into when the information was collected.

The platform's homepage features a ranking of all 17 supported exchanges, sorting them by estimated total trading cost for comparable order sizes. A separate comparison tool also allows users to evaluate two exchanges side by side.

The latest platform update introduces additional features, including a fee-level selector covering VIP 1, VIP 2, and VIP 3 tiers where official exchange information is available. Unverified fee tiers are identified as "checking" rather than displaying estimated figures without confirmation.

For futures traders, a new holding-period option estimates potential funding payments or receipts based on each exchange's available funding rates.

"Traders compare fees, but the fee is only part of what an order costs," said a spokesperson for CostDepth. "We wanted one place where you type your order size and see the real number, from live data, with the time it was taken. No sign-up, and every figure can be checked."

Beyond its real-time calculator, CostDepth maintains historical order book snapshots for BTC and ETH across order sizes ranging from $1,000 to $1 million. The platform calculates hourly averages to help users examine how trading costs change throughout the day.

Exchange fee information is sourced from official fee schedules, with verification dates displayed alongside the relevant fee tables. CostDepth also makes its data available through a free public API and downloadable CSV files for developers and researchers.

Users can access the free calculator and explore exchange comparisons at CostDepth.io

About CostDepth

CostDepth.io is an independent cryptocurrency trading cost calculator that combines official exchange fee schedules with spread and slippage measurements from live public order books across 17 cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform provides transparent cost calculations and publishes its methodology to help users better understand trading expenses. Its services are free and do not require account registration.

Disclosure and Risk Warning

CostDepth.io may earn commissions when users register through referral links available on its website, at no additional cost to users. Referral discounts are not included in its trading cost calculations.

Cryptocurrency and futures trading involve significant financial risks, including the potential loss of capital. Leveraged products may not be suitable for all investors. Information provided by CostDepth.io is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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CostDepth Launches Free Crypto Trading Cost Calculator Covering 17 Major Exchanges