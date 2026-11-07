'As Much Pressure As Possible Must Be Put On EC': Opposition Welcomes CJP's Kochi Protest Against SIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Congress and the NCP(SP) on Saturday welcomed the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Kochi against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that pressure should be mounted on the Election Commission of India to ensure accountability.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Udit Raj, commenting on the CJP protest in Kochi, said the demonstration was welcome and that every possible effort should be made to put pressure on the Election Commission.

"It is welcome. As much pressure as possible needs to be put on the Election Commission. It is not as if there is a Congress government there, so nothing can go wrong. Preparing the electoral rolls is the Election Commission's responsibility. This is the work of the Election Commission of India," he said.

NCP(SP) National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto also defended the protest, questioning the removal of names from electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"The 13 crore names removed from the voter lists belong to people across the country, from different states and regions. Therefore, if CJP is protesting against this, it is a legitimate protest, and they can hold it anywhere. Why were 13 crore names removed? Gyanesh Kumar should resign," Crasto said.

However, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticised the protest, accusing the CJP of engaging in political theatrics instead of presenting a concrete vision and plan for the country's youth.

Speaking in Maharashtra, she said, "CJP is once again staging a drama. Earlier, they were at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and now they have reached Kochi. They are welcome, but it would be better if they explained their vision and plan. The youth of this country do not like this kind of political drama or performative activism. They want a vision and a concrete plan for jobs so that they can become self-reliant."

The CJP is scheduled to hold a protest march in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Titled 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi', the demonstration will be held at Rajendra Maidan from 4 p.m., the group said in a post on X.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend the protest. The demonstration will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.

The Kochi march will be the CJP's first major protest since some of its leaders were arrested in Delhi last month while attempting to organise a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.