Japan Ambassador ONO Keiichi Celebrates Joyful Diwali In New Delhi

Japan Ambassador Celebrates Diwali in New Delhi

Japan's ambassador to India ONO Keiichi celebrated Diwali with Indian and Japanese colleagues at the Embassy of Japan, marking his third celebration of the festival in India. Sharing glimpses of the festivities, the ambassador highlighted the joy of celebrating the Indian festival together with embassy staff.

In a post, ONO Keiichi shared a video from the Embassy of Japan showcasing the Diwali celebrations. The video featured festive decorations, including traditional diyas, colourful rangoli designs and marigold garlands. Several embassy staff members were also seen dressed in traditional Indian attire, while group photographs captured moments from the celebratory lunch. Sharing his experience, the ambassador wrote, "Celebrated Diwali with all the Embassy staff! Sharing the joy of this beautiful festival with both Indian and Japanese colleagues made my 3rd Diwali in India even more memorable Happy Diwali!!"

Celebrated Diwali with all the Embassy staff! Sharing the joy of this beautiful festival with both Indian and Japanese colleagues made my 3rd Diwali in India even more memorable Happy Diwali!! - ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) November 7, 2026

Strengthening Cultural Bonds

The celebration reflects the Japanese mission's continued cultural engagement in India, with participation in one of the country's most widely celebrated festivals highlighting the spirit of friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations.

About the Festival of Lights

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras on November 6 and concludes with Bhai Dooj on November 10. The celebrations include Choti Diwali on November 7, Diwali and Lakshmi Puja on November 8, Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

The main day of Diwali is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings. (ANI)

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