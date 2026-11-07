Mohammed Shami Retires From Test Cricket After Illustrious 13 Year Run

Azharuddin on Shami's Retirement

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin said pacer Mohammed Shami, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, could have carried on playing the format for longer and expressed hope that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would rope him in a coaching gig to guide up and coming pacers in coming years.

Shami on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to his 13-year journey in the longest format of the game on the very same day he made his Test debut – November 6. The veteran represented India in 64 Test matches, claiming 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best bowling figures were 6/56, while he registered 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls.

Reflecting on a Career

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said Shami gave a lot to the country through his cricket and his decision should be respected. On a personal level, he opined that he could have gone longer playing red-ball cricket and retired from the ODIs.

"I think when ever a player is retired it is a very sad thing because you get used to him playing for so many years. I think he has played almost more than 13 years I think he has given a lot to the country. It is very sad that he has retired. But since he has taken the decision, we have to really respect the decision. And I think he has done really well for the country," he said.

"I wish him all the best. I did not think that he would retired so early. Because I always felt that he was a very good bowler for the five-day game. It is very surprising that he retired from the longer format. Maybe he could have carried on playing the longer format and then maybe from the ODIs, he could have taken the retirement. But anyways, it is his decision. I wish him all the best, and I think he was an outstanding bowler. I mean, he was he really work very hard on his bowling, and still he is performing, but I do not know what was the reason for," he added.

Call for Coaching Role

Recognising him as one of the "finest bowlers seen after Kapil Dev", he expressed hope that Shami would impart his knowledge to youngsters and would get roped in by BCCI for a coaching gig.

"I hope and pray he imparts his knowledge to the younger players and and I also sincerely hope that the board will recognize his services and take his services in future for coaching or any other job. Because I think he is one of the finest fast bowlers I think you have seen after Kapil Paji. I mean there is no comparison you cannot compare Kapil Paji but he was in the same mould," he said.

"I hope the board BCCI really I mean gives him a chance to really help the youngsters who are coming up. There's no dearth of youngsters fast bowlers in India now and I sincerely hope and pray that his experience over the years will will be good for the Indian team in future, for the Indian fast bowlers in the future," he signed off.

He last featured in a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia. He claimed figures of 2-122 and 2-39 in the Test that India lost by 209 runs.

Shami's Farewell Message

In a heartfelt video message shared on Instagram, Shami thanked his parents, family, friends and colleagues for supporting him throughout his 13-year cricketing journey. Recalling his journey from a small village, he spoke about the struggles, injuries and numerous ups and downs he faced, adding that he always bounced back for the pride of representing India. He also expressed gratitude to his coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, and the cricket fans for their love and encouragement.

“So, I have come to deliver this message to all of you. But before that, I want to thank a few people and express my gratitude. First and foremost in this journey, I want to thank the Almighty. God has given me so much, beyond my imagination-far more than I could have ever thought. After that, my parents, my family, my friends, and those colleagues who have contributed even a little bit to this journey of mine. It has been a very long journey of 13 years. Coming from a small village, I worked very hard and experienced many ups and downs,” he said.

Holding his Test cap number 279 and a red leather ball, Shami said November 6 held special significance as he received his Test cap on the same day 13 years ago.

“And finally, on this day-November 6th-these two things came into my hands (a red leather ball and his Test cap). After facing many hardships, this Test cap number 279... today marks the completion of 13 years. In this 13-year journey, this cap and this ball made me Mohammed Shami. Through all the ups and downs, I stumbled, got hurt, and suffered injuries, but I stood back up every time for this badge,” Shami said.

Notably, Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2013, returning figures of 4/71 and 5/47 to play a key role in India's innings-and-51-run victory.

“So this 13-year journey has been wonderful, and I want to thank my coaches, trainers, physios, media/editing teams, and everyone who contributed even a little. Especially the fans-the cricket fans who made this name and always boosted my spirit; this will always be remembered. The biggest thanks go to all of you fans who showered so much love on cricket and brought my name to where it is today. I received this on November 6th, and today is also November 6th,” he added.

Announcing the conclusion of his Test career, Shami said he would continue playing white-ball cricket, including the IPL and domestic matches. He also said he would continue playing domestic cricket, if required, to maintain his fitness.

“So today, I conclude this 13-year journey right here. I made my debut on this very day, and on this day, I am taking retirement. I am leaving this behind [red-ball cricket], but I will definitely continue playing white-ball cricket, whether it is IPL or domestic matches. And if required for fitness, I will also continue playing domestic cricket. But as far as international Test cricket is concerned, the journey ends here. I started on this day, and today I am concluding it. So, love you all. Take care of yourselves. I hope a lot more talent emerges from here to serve the country. Take care, and Happy Diwali to all of you,” he added in the video message.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Shami said wearing India's Test jersey was a dream come true and described Test cricket as a special part of his life, adding that every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback had taught him valuable lessons. He said he was bidding farewell to the format with a heavy heart and countless cherished memories.

"I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had just one dream - to do something special for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback has taught me something. Test cricket has never been just a format for me; it has been a very special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I have decided to retire from Test cricket,” he said.

Shami thanked his teammates, coaches, family, fans, the BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for their support and contribution to his cricketing journey. He added that while his final Test ball may have been bowled, the pride of representing India would always remain in his heart.

“My heartfelt thanks to every teammate, coach, my family and the millions of Indians who stood by me and continued to believe in me through both the good times and the difficult ones. A heartfelt thanks also to the BCCI and the CAB, who believed in my talent, gave me opportunities to move forward and played an important role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always remain special to me,” he said.

“My final Test ball on the field may have already been bowled, but the pride of playing for India will forever remain alive in my heart. Thank you, Test Cricket,” he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)