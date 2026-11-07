Azerbaijani Trampoline Gymnasts Win Silver Medal At World Championships (PHOTO)
According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the country's representatives, Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov, delivered a successful performance in the decisive round of the mixed synchronized trampoline event.
The brother-and-sister duo scored 52.010 points in the final to win the silver medal at the World Championships. With this result, Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov have become World Championship silver medalists in the mixed synchronized event for the first time.
In a fiercely contested final, representatives of Belarus took first place, while gymnasts from Japan claimed the bronze medal.
Azerbaijani gymnasts continue to compete in other events at the World Championships.
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