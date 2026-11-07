Soult, World's First Secure Digital Life Vault, Launches In The UAE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personal documents, financial information, passwords, memories and personal wishes, kept in one secure place and passed on when it matters

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soult held its UAE launch on 2 November 2026 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, bringing its secure digital life vault to families across the Emirates. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.









Soult keeps the information a family needs when something happens to the person who manages it: ID and KYC documents, property and investment records, insurance policies, passwords, nominee details, medical wishes, photographs and personal messages.

What sets it apart from document storage is the handover. Users name nominees and executors in advance and decide exactly what each person can see. Soult releases only what the user chose, to the people they chose.

The UAE is a natural market for Soult. Many residents are expatriates whose documents, bank accounts and property sit in more than one country, which makes it harder for families to find and claim what is theirs.









“Families here often live a life split across countries: a house in their home country, an account in Dubai, a policy nobody else knows about,” said Mohammed Saleem, co-founder and CEO of Soult.“Soult makes sure the people you love can find all of it when it matters most.”

Data is encrypted at rest with AES-256 and in transit, with keys managed through AWS KMS. Soult is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified, and no one at Soult, including support staff and administrators, can read a user's vault.

Soult - World's first secure digital life vault.

Secure. Preserve. Pass On.

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