Peter Schiff Predicts Gold Boom, Says Political Shift Threatens To Send Inflation Soaring - 'Sign Of Things To Come'



With major U.S. stock market indexes ending the week lower, gold mining stocks stood out as one of the market's strongest performers.

Schiff highlighted the surge in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF over the past week, arguing that the gains could be a precursor to a broader rally in gold. Higher inflation has historically strengthened gold's appeal among investors seeking protection against declining purchasing power.

Gold mining stocks emerged as a rare bright spot during a difficult week for equities, drawing attention from longtime gold bull Peter Schiff. The economist sees the rally as a potential signal of a much bigger move ahead for precious metals.

In a post on X, Schiff argued that a political shift to the left could fuel higher inflation, creating an especially favorable environment for gold. He pointed to the latest gains in gold mining stocks as an early indication of what's coming.

Gold Miners Surge, Schiff Sees Inflation-Driven Rally Ahead

With major U.S. stock market indexes ending the week lower, gold mining stocks stood out as one of the market's strongest performers.

Schiff highlighted the surge in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) over the past week, arguing that the gains could be a precursor to a broader rally in gold.

“This is a sign of things to come. A sharp turn to the left, and the higher inflation that will result, will be extremely bullish for gold,” he said.

He argued about the prospect of a shift in political priorities leading to policies that put additional upward pressure on prices. Higher inflation has historically strengthened gold's appeal among investors seeking protection against declining purchasing power.

Peter Schiff's post on X | @PeterSchiff/X

However, the latest move in gold miners comes against a backdrop of considerable volatility in the underlying metal.

Shares of gold miners Newmont Corp. (NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), Barrick Mining Corp. (B), and Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) soared between 10% and 16% this week.

Gold Rebounds From One-Year Low, But ING Sees Challenges Ahead

Source: Koyfin<

Spot gold prices recovered this week after three weeks of decline, with the yellow metal registering its best week since August.

According to analysts at ING Think, the rebound was supported by bargain hunting and a pullback in oil prices as signs of easing U.S.-Iran tensions helped ease some inflation concerns that had weighed on the metal.

However, the firm cautioned that gold's recovery could face obstacles in the near term. The precious metal has been caught in a broader risk-off move alongside heavy selling in technology stocks, while expectations of higher interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar have weighed on investor sentiment.

The firm expects gold to regain some ground following its recent correction but sees limited scope for a sustained recovery while those headwinds persist.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 0.17%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.21%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged up by 0.06%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.