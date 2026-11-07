Telangana Farmers Create Paddy Portrait To Mark CM Revanth Reddys Birthday

Farmers Honor CM Revanth Reddy with Agricultural Art

On the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy's birthday, Congress leader Mettu Saikumar has extended unique wishes to the CM. Demonstrating their special admiration, local farmers made a striking portrait of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a paddy field using rice saplings, according to Congress. The farmers and local supporters put in 20 days of hard work to bring this unique agricultural art project to life, aiming to express their gratitude for the successful implementation of the "Rythu Loan Waiver" (farmer loan waiver) scheme. Congress leader Mettu Saikumar arranged this special display in the fields to convey heartfelt birthday wishes to CM Revanth Reddy, making the celebrations truly memorable. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to celebrate his birthday on November 8.

Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 Preparations

Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy ordered officials to make arrangements for the ensuing 'Invest Telangana Global Summit -2026' on a grand scale to exhibit the investment potential in Telangana state and invite global investors to establish their firms in the state. The 'Six exhibition' halls, including 'Raksha Expo', Pharma and Life Sciences Expo, Education Expo, and India Joy, would be the highlights of the 3-day summit. The Chief Minister held a review of the preparations made for the summit with the ministers and senior officials at the Secretariat on Thursday. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of arrangements for the summit, which is scheduled to take place from December 7 to 9 at the Young India Skills University campus in Bharat Future City.

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