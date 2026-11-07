Indian Railways Quadrupling Seven Major Corridors To Ease Congestion

Indian Railways Plans Massive Expansion

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that Indian Railways is expanding its trunk routes, quadrupling seven major rail corridors across the country to permanently resolve congestion and train delays. Speaking at a press conference, Vaishnaw highlighted that heavy freight movement, particularly coal transportation, alongside high passenger volume has put significant pressure on existing lines.

Addressing Peak Congestion

"We are currently experiencing a period of peak congestion. There is a peak in the movement of coal and other goods. To address this, 36,000 kilometres of additional tracks have been laid over the last 10 years. Constructing new tracks and increasing capacity is crucial; this is the only way to provide a permanent solution. We must continue to build more tracks," he said.

Strategic Route Development

To create long-term capacity and eliminate long passenger waiting lists, Vaishnaw explained that the government has prioritised four-lining key national rail routes connecting major economic hubs. The projects focus on quadrupling the major routes linking the golden quadrilateral: Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai, as well as key diagonal corridors including Delhi to Chennai, Mumbai to Kolkata, and Delhi to Guwahati.

"That is why the Prime Minister frequently approves new projects, often in nearly every second or third cabinet meeting. For instance, we are currently quadrupling seven major corridors: the routes connecting Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai, as well as the diagonal corridors, Delhi to Chennai, Mumbai to Kolkata, and Delhi to Guwahati," he said.

Impact on Train Availability

He noted that after the four-lining is completed, over 1,000 additional trains will operate, which will significantly reduce the pressure on waiting lists and reservation availability. "Once this four-lining is complete, we will be able to run over 1,000 additional regular trains. This will significantly alleviate the pressure on waiting lists and reservation availability. Our ongoing effort is focused on expanding capacity," he said.

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