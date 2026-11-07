82-Year-Old Woman's Gold Earrings Snatched In Broad Daylight In Punjab's Moga (WATCH)

An 82-year-old woman was robbed of her gold earrings in broad daylight after two motorcycle-borne men approached her outside her residence in Punjab's Moga and one of them suddenly snatched the ornaments from her ears. The incident, which took place in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, was captured on CCTV, with the footage later going viral on social media.

Police have arrested one of the accused and recovered the stolen earrings, while a search is underway to track down his accomplice.

The victim, identified as Harjit Kaur, was sitting on a chair outside her house when the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle. Pretending to seek directions, the men stopped near her and started a conversation.

As the elderly woman engaged with them, the pillion rider suddenly yanked the gold earrings from her ears. The duo immediately sped away from the spot, leaving the woman screaming for help.

पंजाब के मोगा स्थित अर्जुन देव नगर में बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने रास्ता पूछने के बहाने 83 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला को अपना निशाना बनाया। आरोप है कि दोनों युवकों ने महिला के सोने के झुमके छीन लिए और मौके से फरार हो गए। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने CCTV फुटेज की जांच कर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि दूसरे की तलाश जारी है। Via @GagandeepNews

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- Tez Tarrar (@teztarrardelhi) November 7, 2026

Harjit Kaur raised an alarm moments after the robbery, but the accused had already fled. Following the incident, her family approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Police launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage collected from cameras installed in the neighbourhood. The visuals helped investigators identify the suspects and trace their movements, eventually leading to the arrest of one accused.

Confirming the development, DSP Gurpreet Singh said, "An 82-year-old woman named Harjit Kaur was sitting outside her house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar when two bike-borne men approached her and plucked her earrings".

"Following a complaint, we registered into the matter and arrested one suspect identified as Parminder Singh. We have also recovered the woman's earrings from him. We are in search of the other accused Inderjit Singh and will capture him soon surely," he added.

The senior police officer further stated that the arrested accused would be produced before the court and that investigators were questioning him to gather more details about the robbery.

"We will let you know as the investigation progresses".