Naveen Patnaik To Skip Diwali Celebrations In Solidarity With Flood-Hit Odisha Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate Diwali this year as a mark of solidarity with people affected by devastating floods and landslides in Odisha's Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

Patnaik said Cyclone Arnab-induced floods had caused extensive damage in Ganjam and Gajapati, leaving thousands of people in distress. He expressed concern over the plight of affected families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

He also highlighted that several people remained missing following landslides in Kandhamal district, while rescue operations were continuing to trace those feared trapped under the debris.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, the BJD president said he would refrain from celebrating the festival of lights this year in view of their suffering.

Notably, Patnaik is currently visiting flood-affected areas of Ganjam district to assess the damage caused by the disaster and interact with people affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, Odisha's death count in Cyclone Arnab rose to six on Sunday, while 10 remained missing as the state announced a special package for affected families.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, and subsequent floods had impacted 1.18 lakh people in Odisha, affected 75,388 hectares of crop area and damaged 1,672 houses.

Home to around 26 people, the hilltop Gidipabali village on the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts disappeared from the map as an enormous amount of sludge and debris cascaded down the hills due to cyclone-induced rainfall and levelled houses.

At least 13 people who could escape the landslide had been sheltered at a relief centre near G Udaygiri.

Learning from the calamity, the state has been adopting new strategies to mitigate the calamity.

Meanwhile, Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with diyas, colourful lights and prayers for happiness and prosperity. As Diwali 2026 approaches, people are seeking clarity on whether the festival will fall on November 8 or November 9. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8.