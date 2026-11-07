It's A Wrap For Anupam Kher On 'Out Of Fashion', Calls It A 'Special One'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has concluded the shoot for his 556th project, 'Out Of Fashion', calling it a 'special one'.

In a warm post that included a couple of BTS moments from the shoot, Kher revealed that the project has held a special place in his heart ever since he read the script.

Sharing what it was like working on his first Swedish film, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I've had the most wonderful time in Stockholm, working creatively and sharing these days with an extraordinary group of people! Talented artists, award-winning professionals and a truly remarkable crew. (red heart emoji)."

Kher revealed that although they shot in extremely cold weather, the love, affection, respect and generosity of the team made it a warm experience.

"I came here to make a film, and I ve made special memories too. That is something I'll carry with me long after the cameras stop rolling," he went on to add.

Expressing his gratitude to his team, Kher further admitted that he will miss working with all of them henceforth.

"Thank you, dearest Sunil Munshi for your Brilliant script and equally brilliant performance, Jens Johnson for your extraordinary direction and kindness, Julia and Siri for being the bestest producers, for bringing me into this beautiful journey. My remarkable and amazingly talented co-actors! Especially Noah! Sophia, our wonderful DOP; Daniela, my lovely makeup artist; Natelie, Flora, Bonnie and every member of this incredible unit whose name I may not have managed to mention! You have all made me feel so welcome and cared for. You kept me warm with your love!," Kher shared.

He also wrote, "I will miss you all, and I will miss being there with you. But while I may be leaving physically, emotionally I'll always be with you. You still have four more weeks of shooting ahead!! Go for it, give it your all, and make something wonderful without me too!"

Kher concluded the post by wishing the team of 'Out Of Fashion' all the very best.

"I have a feeling this film will travel far and touch people deeply. Lots and lots of love. God bless you all. Jai Ho!", ended the post.