Gujarat Mandates Online Registration For Atal Swantah Sukhay Yojana

Mandatory Online Registration Introduced

The Gujarat Government has made online registration mandatory for projects and nominations under the 'Atal Swantah Sukhay Yojana'. Implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the scheme aims to encourage creativity, innovative ideas and public-orientated initiatives among government officers and employees. According to the release, under the Chief Minister's guidance, the General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all department secretaries to ensure that projects are registered and nominated on the scheme's portal by November 15 for the current year. Officers and employees who have already registered offline must also complete their registration online through the portal.

Scheme Objectives and Eligibility

The 'Atal Swantah Sukhay Yojana' was launched on February 17, 2025, during the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 'Atal Swantah Sukhay Yojana' was expanded and revised on April 23. The scheme encourages innovative projects that improve government functioning, deliver better results in less time and enhance citizens' quality of life.

All Class 1 to Class 4 officers and employees in various state government departments, department heads, and staff of boards and corporations are eligible to participate in the scheme. They can submit projects individually or in groups at the village, taluka, district, state and Secretariat levels. Boards and corporations can also undertake projects in line with their respective functions. Under the scheme, only projects completed by August 31 each year will be eligible for awards.

The General Administration Department has directed all departments to widely promote the scheme, guide employees and encourage maximum participation by officers and employees, the release said. This initiative will encourage government employees to adopt innovative approaches and undertake public welfare projects while improving administrative efficiency and the quality of public services.

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