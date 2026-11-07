UP BJP Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Extends Warm Diwali Greetings To State

Pankaj Chaudhary Extends Diwali Wishes to Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the residents of the state, celebrating the festival of lights as an eternal symbol of hope, truth, and the triumph of light over darkness. In a festive note, Chaudhary said, "On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt wishes to every family in Uttar Pradesh. From Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram, to Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath, and Mathura, the city of Lord Krishna, may the light of happiness, prosperity, and well-being spread to every corner of our State."

Transformative Governance and Economic Growth

He further lauded the transformative trajectory of Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting major strides in infrastructure, welfare schemes, and cultural resurgence. Emphasising the state's economic transformation, the BJP chief pointed out that robust governance and welfare initiatives such as PMAY (Housing), Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, and 'Har Ghar Jal' have brought dignity, security, and convenience to households across Uttar Pradesh.

Investments in expressways, airports, metro networks, industrial corridors, and the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme have established UP as a robust economic powerhouse. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is scripting a new narrative of development, good governance, and public welfare. Schemes such as Awas (housing), Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, and 'Har Ghar Jal' (tap water in every home) have brought positive change, convenience, security, and dignity to the lives of millions. The implementation of initiatives like expressways, airports, metro networks, industrial investments, and the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme has established the state as having a robust economy," he said.

Cultural Pride and Future Vision

Chaudhary highlighted the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham as monumental symbols of cultural pride and heritage. Furthermore, Chaudhary reiterated the party's commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a leading state in development, employment, education, healthcare, agriculture, and industry.

"We are firmly resolved to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the country across sectors such as development, employment, education, healthcare, agriculture, and industry, a state where the youth find ample opportunities, farmers prosper, women are honoured, and the benefits of development reach even the person standing at the very last rung of the social ladder," he said.

Chaudhary urged citizens to renew their resolve to build a developed India through a developed Uttar Pradesh. "Pride in our heritage, a commitment to development, and an unshakable resolve to serve the people- these are the hallmarks of the 'new' Uttar Pradesh of today. This Diwali, let us all renew our resolve to build a 'Developed India' through a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh.' Let us move forward together to bring the spirit of service, good governance, social harmony, and the welfare of the poor to every single person," he said.

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