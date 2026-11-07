Hockey India Pays Tribute To Former Chief Coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Hockey India on Saturday paid tribute to former India women's chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu, who passed away at the age of 86.

Bhangu was the coach of India's women's team during their Commonwealth Games 2002 gold medal-winning run, one which inspired director Shimit Amin to make the Chak de India movie a few years later.

"Hockey India mourns the sad demise of the Chief Coach of the 2002 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal-winning Indian Women's Team, Shri Gurdial Singh Bhangu, at the age of 86. His contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Hockey India wrote on X.

Bhangu was named the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team in 1998 after India had finished 12th in the World Cup. He inspired the team to an Asian Games silver medal a few months later, only to take the team to larger heights a few years later.

India beat England in the 2002 CWG final in Manchester 3-2, with Mamta Kharab scoring a golden goal in extra time in what was a story of an against-the-odds victory.

The story inspired the Bollywood movie, although Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan character is inspired by Mir Ranjan Negi, who was backlashed for India's loss to Pakistan in the 1982 Asian Games final. Negi was India's women's goalkeeping coach during the CWG 2002.

Bhangu was born in Lyallpur (now Pakistan) on October 3, 1941. He joined the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, in 1965 and worked under legendary Dhyan Chand.

He was the chief coach of the Nigerian women's team from 1972 to 1976 and helped them play their first-ever World Cup in 1976. In 1998, he was named India's women's head coach, leading them to greater heights.

Bhangu was honoured with the Dronacharya Award and was the first hockey coach to be presented with it. He moved to Surrey in Canada and passed away at 86 there.